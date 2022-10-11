dntl bar Expands Operations, Accelerates Mission to Transform NYC Dental Care

New office brings convenient, high-quality care to Upper West Side patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dntl bar , the rapidly expanding dental service organization (DSO) redefining dental care in New York City, announced its continued expansion with the launch of its new Upper West Side dental office and the relaunch of its Wall Street practice.

Founded by clinicians in 2019, dntl bar is committed to transforming dental care by putting patients at the forefront of everything they do. Patients get access to consistent luxury care, while still getting the benefit of competitive in-network rates. No more squeezing in appointments during your busy work-day: dntl bar offers late-night and weekend slots to help patients access quality dental services 7 days a week — from cleanings and orthodontic support to root canals and emergency treatment — at times that suit them, in a comfortable and contemporary setting.

Dntl bar's new practice at 2169 Broadway, just above W 76th St, on the Upper West Side is its fifth Manhattan office, joining locations in Wall Street, Chelsea, Union Square, and the Upper East Side. The 3,000 square-foot practice offers the full range of high-quality, patient-focused services, including walk-ins, checkups, cleaning, smile alignment, 3D dental imaging, implants, and urgent care.

Like all dntl bar clinics, the Upper West Side location also features advanced AI-powered technologies to elevate clinical performance. Provided by Pearl, a leader in dental AI solutions, dntl bar's automated radiography solution can detect dental conditions and diseases with greater accuracy and consistency than ever before, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of treatment and care.

Underscoring its commitment to delivering the best possible care for patients, dntl bar has also refreshed and redesigned its Wall Street location — part of an ongoing rebranding campaign across all its locations. Located at 26 Broad Street, a stone's throw from the New York Stock Exchange, the location now boasts a cutting-edge, contemporary look, with a new storefront design and window merchandising to reflect the brand's dedication to convenience, comfort, and quality of care.

"The days of long waits in dingy offices are over. At dntl bar, we're elevating dental care by providing the highest quality dental care in a convenient, luxurious, and welcoming setting," said Dr. Ben El-Chami, dntl bar's co-founder and Chief Dental Officer. "Our new Upper West Side office and our refreshed Wall Street location will bring the dntl bar experience to a growing number of patients. To put it simply, New Yorkers expect the best, and we're here to make sure their dental care reflects that."

About dntl bar

Founded in 2019, dntl bar is a fast-growing New York City-based DSO that offers patients a comfortable, convenient, and tech-enabled dental experience while emphasizing hospitality and high-quality care. Dntl bar currently has five practices across Manhattan open seven days a week. Featuring some of the city's finest clinicians, the dntl bar team provides customers with a full suite of dental services, including teeth cleanings, clear aligners, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, root canals, AI-enhanced scans, emergency treatment, and more. With most insurances accepted, transparent pricing, and a fun, patient-first approach, dntl bar strives to provide convenience and high-quality dental care in a luxurious, contemporary setting.

