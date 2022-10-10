UBCO's 2X2 electric adventure motorbike redefines the riding and ownership experience

Now available in two colors, the brand's 2X2 ADV bikes offer a unique AWD, lightweight, whisper-quiet and easy-to-ride form of personal mobility to consumers.

BEND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBCO , a global leader in electric adventure vehicles (EAVs), is redefining the utility and recreation vehicle experience. The 2X2 Adventure Motorbike is the first vehicle that puts the riding experience at the center of its focus being all-wheel drive (AWD), lightweight, whisper quiet, and easy to ride. UBCO's 2X2 platform leverages hardware, software, and firmware to create a one-of-a-kind rider experience that's effortless to use on- and off-road.

UBCO 2x2 ADV Bike in Black. (PRNewswire)

Now available in white and black, the 2X2 Adventure motorbike is thoughtfully designed to provide a tougher, yet fun and easy-to-ride experience that is rare to find on the market. Unlike traditional motorbikes and dirt bikes, UBCO's 2x2 Adventure motorbikes can be delivered to your door and are easy to self-maintain, while offering on- and off-road versatility and durability. Rather than trying to replicate the upper parameters of internal combustion performance, UBCO motorbikes create a different kind of performance, balancing the unique characteristics of electric transportation, scooter accessibility, motorcycle street prowess, and ATV toughness.

Equipped with a 1kW motor in each wheel, which work together to power through any terrain, the all-wheel-drive bike has a lightweight design allowing for easy transportation when attached to cars or trucks, with a weight of 155lbs (over three times lighter than the average motorbike). Built to last, its 7027 aluminum alloy frame and 316 stainless-steel components allow for a weatherproof and durable product, while continuously upholding UBCO's iconic and minimalist design.

"There's no doubt more people should be able to access everyday adventure. As well as a top-notch experience for long-time adventure riders, UBCOs are versatile and accessible to accommodate users that are new to motorized riding," says Katherine Sandford, Chief Executive Officer of UBCO. "UBCO makes the buying and ownership experience simpler and provides a vehicle that's easy and fun to master."

"Micromobility is going through a reckoning, partly as a result of poorly designed hardware that's not built to last. Product lifecycle thinking drives UBCO's development right from design through to simplifying maintenance for owners," says Phil Harrison, Chief Revenue Officer of UBCO. "This has helped us push the limits with our new model having 30% better battery cyclic longevity, improved design for disassembly, 20% better motor efficiency, strengthened frame, and more sustainable packaging. Having a smaller form factor and doing more with less, is an important pillar of more sustainable consumption."

Designed for the best of both worlds, UBCO's versatile utility caters to many different needs, encouraging riders to go electric, travel light, and connect with their surroundings. The motorbike's strong alloy frame includes 19 different attachment points offering a range of options to safely secure cargo, tools or equipment. Its tough, all-terrain design is ready to power through city streets, muddy fields, or gravel, even providing a great companion to extend Overlanding, RVing, and camping adventures.

UBCO provides test rides for adventure-seeking individuals looking for a hands-on experience with a website booking system connecting customers with their nearest dealer, office or upcoming event. The UBCO 2X2 Adventure motorbike starts at $6,999 (excl. tax) and can be purchased from UBCO's website or any UBCO dealer. For more information on UBCO, or to find a dealer closest to you, please visit ubco.com .

About UBCO

UBCO is an Electric Adventure Vehicle (EAV) brand focused on increasing access to everyday adventure. Since its launch in 2015, UBCO has developed into a digitally connected EAV platform including on and off-road vehicles, accessories, and cloud-based subscription software. Founded in New Zealand, UBCO can now be found in international markets including the United States, the UK, Europe and Australia. Find out more at ubcobikes.com and check out UBCO's story here .

