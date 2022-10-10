Pace International Sets the Pace for Zero Waste at the Global Produce and Floral Show

WAPATO, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, will be exhibiting at the International Fresh Produce Association's Global Produce and Floral Show this month in Orlando, Florida in the Chilean Fresh Fruit Pavilion.

"We're building a bold and interactive booth experience for growers, packers and shippers to gain insight into Pace's products, technologies and services and how we can support their fruits and vegetables postharvest," said Jorge Gotuzzo, Senior Director of Marketing at Pace International LLC. "With a focus on sustainable practices, Pace will host a paper-free booth, giving our guests an opportunity to engage with Pace's innovative postharvest solutions through digital experiences."

The Pace International booth will be in the Chilean Fresh Fruit Pavilion in stall #3855 at the Orange County Convention Center from October 27-29. Team members and executives will be in attendance, representing postharvest solutions for pome, citrus, cherry, stone and tropical fruits, amongst others crops. The group looks forward to welcoming current and prospective growers, packers and shippers to their booth.

"Together toward zero waste and built on our relentless pursuit to maintain the nutritional quality, flavor and appeal of fresh fruits and vegetables, we are maximizing fresh produce consumption through innovation," added Gotuzzo. "IFPA's Global Show provides a great opportunity for our organization to showcase postharvest products and technologies that help improve the way we store, pack, transport and enjoy fresh produce."

This past year, Pace introduced a portfolio of new products and technologies to its postharvest suite of offerings. The company recently announced the OMRI certification of its BioSpectra® 100 SC biofungicide, which offers packers an organic fungicide option. Additional new features have been launched in the Pace InSite® app, which allows customers to customize and track their own data based on the packinghouse's needs and operations. From analyzing trends to tracking yields, and everything in between; this app is one step closer to the smart packinghouse of the future.

To learn more about Pace, and to schedule time with a Pace representative, visit the directory page for Pace International.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com.

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com.

