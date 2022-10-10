Bain & Company appoints Lewis Woodward as Executive Vice President leading the firm's External Relations worldwide

Newly created role will see Lewis Woodward work closely with the firm's senior leadership and partners worldwide to build and strengthen its brand across all practice areas and capabilities

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Lewis Woodward has joined the firm as an executive vice president with responsibility for leadership of its worldwide External Relations.

In the newly created role, Lewis will take responsibility for the strategic direction, development and delivery of all of Bain & Company's global external communications activities, leading the firm's media relations and corporate affairs functions, as well as overseeing crisis and issues management and all of the firm's conferences and client event activities.

In the position, Lewis will take overall charge of Bain & Company's external reputation, supporting its senior management and partners around the world in presenting and communicating the firm's unique business model, capabilities, values and culture to build and strengthen its brand. He will advise management and partners on communications strategies to support all the firm's key practice areas.

Lewis will be based in London and report to Bain & Company partner and chief marketing officer, Erika Serow.

Prior to joining Bain, Lewis was global head of brand and communications for JLL, the world-leading real estate and investment management business. With some two decades of experience in corporate communications, brand and marketing, he was also previously a partner and global communications leader at EY, one of the world's largest multinational professional services partnerships, and has held global communications and marketing leadership roles at several other major companies.

"Lewis's deep experience and expertise as a communications, brand and corporate affairs leader are important to further enhancing our global marketing capabilities. His role will be pivotal to ensuring Bain and its brand remain pre-eminent in global management consulting across all aspects of our reputation," said Erika Serow, partner and chief marketing officer at Bain & Company.

"I am delighted to be joining Bain as it continues to innovate and build its global scale across all of its practice areas and capabilities," said Lewis Woodward. "I'm hugely excited to be working with Bain partners around the globe to build the firm's reputation in every area of its business – and to work with Bain's exceptionally talented teams worldwide."

