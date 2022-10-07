LISTEN HERE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging singer songwriter, Sadie Jean, whose first single "WYD Now?" went viral on TikTok and amassed over 200M+ streams on all platforms to date, topping multiple charts including #30 on the Global Viral Spotify charts, #23 on iTunes Top Songs, #27 on Spotify UK Weekly Viral Charts, today dropped her new single, "Locksmith." Co-written with Griff Clawson , Locksmith continues the "WYD Now?" story as Sadie explores her feelings as a young woman navigating through life and love.

Sadie Jean Drops Highly Anticipated New Single “Locksmith” (PRNewswire)

With lyrical inspiration coming from old Coldplay and production inspiration from Kings of Leon and early 2000s pop radio, Locksmith showcases brutally soft and soulful songwriting and highlights her stunning vocals.

"Experiencing a love that never goes away is so weird, beautiful and sad. I wrote Locksmith to give myself a very specific kind of closure I was looking for. It's by far my favorite song of mine right now," said Sadie Jean. "Writing it felt genuinely magical, every lyric is exactly what it's supposed to be. It's so anthemic, sonically inspired by early Coldplay and The Script. I hope I can give my listeners the same cathartic experience writing this song gave me."

With just one song release under her belt, Sadie Jean sold out Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA, Mercury Lounge in New York City as well as her first international headline show on Oct. 3 at the Grace in London.

ABOUT SADIE JEAN

Sadie Jean is an emerging singer-songwriter based in New York City and Los Angeles with a knack for creating music that blends honest and intimate lyrics with infectious pop melodies, guaranteeing a captivating and emotional listening experience. Deriving influence from Joni Mitchell, Taylor Swift, and Phoebe Bridgers, Sadie gravitates towards confessional songwriting building on her own experiences. It is her relatable yet detailed lyrics that captivate and draw in wide audiences.

Born with an intrinsic sense of melody making and songwriting, Sadie had long cultivated her musical style before her debut single, "WYD Now?" went viral on TikTok and garnered 200M+ streams on all platforms to date. With just one song release under her belt, Sadie sold out Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA, Mercury Lounge in New York City, as well as her first international headline at The Grace in London. Her second single, "Locksmith" is set for release on October 7, 2022.

