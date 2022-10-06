U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Releases New Cashback Debit Card

A new cashback debit card that can be combined with U.S. Eagle's METAL Credit Card for cashback in one place.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing their cashback METAL Credit Card in June, U.S. Eagle released their newest card today: The brand-new U.S. Eagle CashBack Debit Card.

Members receive cashback each time they use the new debit card. That is unlimited cashback, credited directly to the member's savings account. The biggest differentiator between this card and other cashback debit cards is that members can combine the cashback of their US Eagle METAL and CashBack Debit Cards in one place.

"We've listened to our members, and we pay attention to what they want," said Marsha Majors, President, and CEO of U.S. Eagle, "Our goal was to make the cashback simple. People carry rewards and loyalty cards for nearly every store they visit, whether they use them or not. This is a great product not just to save money, but to keep all of their rewards in one place."

The cashback debit card isn't just available to existing U.S. Eagle members. It's available as a free, standard option with U.S. Eagle's Perks Checking accounts.

For more information about the new U.S. Eagle Cashback Debit Card, visit cashbackdebit.org, and to learn more about the combined cashback, visit CashItIn.org.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, more than 80,000 members, and as a four-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.®

