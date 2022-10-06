Council Capital and Health Enterprise Partners Announce Investment in Alivia Analytics

Investment to Fuel Nationwide Expansion of Industry-Leading Fraud, Waste and Abuse Analytics Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Council Capital and Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), healthcare-focused private equity firms based in Nashville and New York City respectively, jointly announced today a platform investment in Alivia Analytics, LLC ("Alivia"). Alivia provides a next-generation technology platform ensuring the accuracy of healthcare payments and leading the fight against fraud, waste, abuse and error in healthcare claims. Founded by technology visionary Kleber Gallardo, Alivia serves clients including state Medicaid agencies, commercial insurance plans and investigative service firms.

The Alivia investment is the result of a collaboration of Council Capital, Health Enterprise Partners, and industry veteran Michael Taylor, MD, an Executive-in-Residence at the firms who assisted with the search for a leading company in the payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse space. Dr. Taylor joins as the Chief Executive Officer. Kleber Gallardo will assume the role of Chairman and continue to lead the company's technology efforts as Chief Architect. Alex Kormushoff will also continue to serve on the leadership team as the Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Taylor stated, "I am excited to join the outstanding team at Alivia, which brings a superior technology platform to both government and commercial customers. Alivia's ability to leverage powerful AI and machine learning tools in service of improving the accuracy and efficiency of human auditors and reviewers represents a significant leap forward in our ability to combat error, waste, fraud and abuse."

Alivia founder Kleber Gallardo stated, "We welcome the partnership with Council Capital and HEP. The infusion of capital and talent will enable Alivia to reach the next level of success and expand our mission of providing superb technological innovation and outstanding customer service. Council Capital and Health Enterprise Partners' respective networks will be invaluable in accelerating the growth of Alivia."

Alivia has been selected as the preferred partner of government-funded and commercial insurance plans as well as third-party auditors and investigators. The Alivia platform ensures accurate payment of claims across Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and commercial claims, optimizing recoveries while minimizing false positive results through sophisticated modeling, strong domain expertise and superior technology.

"Mike Taylor and Kleber Gallardo are world class and proven payment integrity executives who understand the complexity of identifying irregularities and patterns within healthcare claims data that may indicate fraud or overpayment," said David Tamburri, Managing Partner at Health Enterprise Partners. "The Alivia platform is revolutionizing the industry which is of importance to our unique set of strategic investors."

Grant Jackson, General Partner at Council Capital, commented, "We are excited to invest in Alivia. The company's software platform is well-positioned to compete in a market sorely in need of innovation. We look forward to leveraging Mike's payment integrity experience and leadership as well as the company's strength in product development, to expand the Alivia solution. We also are eager to leverage our CEO Council members and value creation team to support Alivia as it continues to grow and expand."

About Alivia Analytics, LLC

Alivia Analytics partners with payers, government entities and investigative organizations to ensure the accuracy of healthcare payments. Alivia's next-generation software platform empowers customers by leveraging deep human expertise with technologically advanced machine learning and big data analysis tools to rapidly identify fraud, waste, abuse, and error in healthcare claims. For more information, please visit www.aliviaanalytics.com.

About Council Capital

Council Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. Council Capital invests in lower middle market healthcare-related companies where it can drive growth by applying its Council Model, which draws upon the resources and experience of its CEO Council (experienced industry executives), Strategic Healthcare Investors, and Value Creation Team. Council Capital leverages its Council Model to attract and support leading management teams and portfolio companies on the 'right side' of change in the healthcare industry – where growth will accelerate as cost pressure and quality demands increase. For more details, please visit www.councilcapital.com.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 37 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com.

