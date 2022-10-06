Benchmark Litigation Names Texas-based Hicks Thomas Among the Top Litigation Firms for 2023

Five Hicks Thomas partners earn repeat honors

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is being honored for a fourth straight year by Benchmark Litigation, an internationally recognized guide to the top litigation firms and lawyers. The firm is recognized for excellence in dispute resolution in the guide's 2023 listings, while firm partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Jay Old, Courtney Ervin, and Stewart Hoffer earned individual honors.

Released annually, the Benchmark Litigation guide focuses exclusively on litigation. The selections are made based on extensive research including rigorous analysis of casework, reviews from fellow litigators, and feedback from clients.

"This is an incredibly hardworking group of lawyers," said Mr. Thomas, a respected commercial litigator who is named a Local Litigation Star for his work in the oil and gas industry. "I am very proud of the work we do so it's great to be recognized by both our clients and others in the legal industry."

Mr. Thomas has more than three decades of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts. His clients have included individuals and companies in a wide variety of cases involving oil and gas, banking, securities, environmental disputes, and intellectual property.

Mr. Harrison, who is named a Local Litigation Star, has amassed a string of high-profile victories in both trials and arbitrations over the course of more than 35 years representing clients from both sides of the docket, both domestically and abroad. He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, with experience handling disputes involving claims of fraud and misrepresentation, professional liability, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty.

Recognized as a Local Litigation Star, Mr. Old is a 30-year veteran in handling complex commercial and insurance litigation cases. He is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

Ms. Ervin, who is named a Future Star, focuses her practice on energy and insurance litigation and has an extensive history representing clients in complex business litigation cases. She has experience handling cases involving construction, real estate, private equity, information technology, and health care. She has also earned recognition on the Legal 500 list of top Energy Litigators.

Named a Labor and Employment Star, Mr. Hoffer is a seasoned trial lawyer, Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has served as lead counsel for both publicly traded and privately held companies across the country, and has a successful record litigating complex commercial, intellectual property, and labor and employment cases.

Both Mr. Thomas and Mr. Harrison have been recognized for their work by leading legal ranking service Chambers USA, and all five Hicks Thomas honorees are listed in the peer-review guides Texas Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America. You can read more online about the Hicks Thomas Benchmark Litigation rankings here.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

