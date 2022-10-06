AIB Group plc announces cash tender offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR")

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIB Group plc (the "Offeror") announces the launch of an offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.750% Notes due October 12, 2023 (the "Notes") subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Financing Condition (as defined below) (such offer, the "Offer").

The Offeror is making the Offer on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated 6 October, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase") and subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. The Offer to Purchase is available, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration, from the Offer Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/aib. Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Offer:



Title of Notes CUSIP / ISIN Number(s) Outstanding Principal Amount Fixed Spread Reference

Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Total Consideration(1) Amount Subject to the Offer

4.750% Notes due October 12, 2023 00135TAA2 (144A) / US00135TAA25 (144A) G0R4HJAA4 (Reg S) / USG0R4HJAA41 (Reg S) U.S.$750,000,000 140 basis points 4.250 per cent. U.S. Treasury due 09/30/2024 FIT1 To be determined as described in the Offer to Purchase Any and all Note:





(1) The applicable Total Consideration is calculated with reference to the Fixed Spread.























The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 14 October, 2022 unless extended or earlier terminated by the Offeror in its sole discretion (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Deadline"). Holders who validly tender their Notes may withdraw such Notes at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 14 October, 2022 (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the "Withdrawal Deadline").

The Offeror announced on 6 October, 2022 its intention to issue a series of dollar denominated notes (the "New Notes"), subject to market conditions. Whether the Offeror will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offer and complete the Offer is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Offeror of the issue of New Notes (the "New Financing Condition"). Pricing of the issue of the New Notes is expected to occur prior to the Expiration Deadline for the Offer.

When considering allocation of the New Notes, the Offeror intends to give preference to those Holders who, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered (or have given a firm indication to the Offeror or any Dealer Manager that they intend to tender) their Notes pursuant to the Offer. Therefore, a Holder who wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering its Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer may be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror, priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the issue of the New Notes and such Holder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to a Dealer Manager (in its capacity as a joint lead manager of the issue of the New Notes) or to any other joint lead manager of the issue of the New Notes in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such joint lead manager. However, the Offeror is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to a Holder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender the Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if New Notes are allocated, the nominal amount thereof may be less or more than the nominal amount of Notes tendered by such Holder and accepted by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer. Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the minimum denomination of the New Notes (being U.S$200,000).

All allocations of the New Notes, while being considered by the Offeror as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures. In the event that a Holder validly tenders Notes pursuant to the Offer, such Notes will remain subject to such tender and the conditions of the Offer as set out in this Offer to Purchase irrespective of whether that Holder receives all, part or none of any allocation of New Notes for which it has applied.

Holders should note that the pricing and allocation of the New Notes are expected to take place prior to the Expiration Deadline for the Offer and any Holder that wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer should therefore provide, as soon as practicable, to any Dealer Manager any indications of a firm intention to tender Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer and the quantum of Notes that it intends to tender in order for this to be taken into account as part of the New Notes allocation process.

To participate in the Offer, and be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, Holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes so that they are received by the Information and Tender Agent at or prior to the Expiration Deadline (as the same may be extended), or deliver a properly completed and duly executed notice of guaranteed delivery by no later than 5:00 p.m., (New York City time) on 18 October, 2022, which is the second Business Day after the Expiration Deadline (as the same may be extended), in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase.

The Total Consideration will be calculated in the manner set out in the Offer to Purchase, with reference to the Purchase Yield being the sum of (i) the Fixed Spread specified in the table above and (ii) the Reference Yield based on the bid side price of the Reference Treasury Security specified above as reported on Bloomberg Reference Page FIT1 at 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) on 14 October, 2022.

In addition to the Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also be eligible to receive a cash payment representing accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined below). The "Settlement Date" will occur promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to be on or about 19 October, 2022 (subject to extension). The Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date for Notes tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures is expected to be on or about 19 October, 2022 (subject to extension).

The Total Consideration and the Accrued Interest Payment for Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer at or prior to the Expiration Deadline, and accepted for purchase, will be paid to Holders on the Settlement Date or in the case of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, on the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date. In the case of Notes that are tendered according to the guaranteed delivery procedures, no additional Accrued Interest Payment will be payable in respect of the period after the Settlement Date for tenders for Notes that have been validly tendered not using the guaranteed delivery procedures.

Subject to applicable law and the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase, the Offeror may terminate the Offer, waive any or all of the conditions to the Offer (including, but not limited to, the New Financing Condition) prior to the Expiration Deadline, extend the Expiration Deadline, or amend the terms of the Offer.

The purpose of the Offer is to provide liquidity to Holders and is being made as part of the Offeror's active management of its consolidated stock of bail in-able liabilities whilst ultimately for the benefit of the Offeror's business.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by the Offeror by (i) publication through the website of Euronext Dublin; (ii) the delivery of notices to DTC for communication to Direct Participants and (iii) for the launch announcement and any announcement related to a material change to the Offer, publication via PR Newswire. Such announcements may also be made (a) on the relevant Reuters Insider Screen and/or (b) by the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained from the Information and Tender Agent, the contact details for which are set out below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to DTC and Holders are urged to contact the Information and Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer. In addition, Holders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details below.

The Offeror has retained Citigroup Global Markets Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC to act as the Dealer Managers for the Offer, Goodbody Stockbrokers to act as Structuring Adviser for the Offer and Kroll Issuer Services Limited to act as the Information and Tender Agent for the Offer. Questions regarding procedures for tendering Notes may be directed to Kroll Issuer Services Limited at +44 (0) 20 7704 0880 or by email at aib@is.kroll.com. Additionally, the Offer material is available at https://deals.is.kroll.com/aib. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to (i) Citigroup Global Markets Limited at (within the United States) +1 212 723 6106 (U.S. Collect) or +1 800 558 3745 (U.S. Toll-Free) / (outside the United States) +44 20 7986 8969 or by email to liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com; (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (within the United States) +1 212 834 4045 (U.S. collect) or +1 (866) 834 4666 (U.S. toll free) / (outside the United States) +44 207 134 2468 or by email to liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com; and (iii) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (within the United States) +1 212 761 1057 (U.S. Collect) or +1 800 624 1808 (U.S. toll free) / (outside the United States) +44 20 7677 5040 or by email to liabilitymanagementeurope@morganstanley.com.

