AE Industrial Partners Adds Chris Emerson, Longtime Aerospace Industry Leader and Former Airbus Executive, as an Operating Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Chris Emerson, an accomplished executive with decades of aerospace expertise, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, effective immediately.

"Chris is a proven leader who will be an outstanding addition to our distinguished team of operating partners," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "His extensive background and longstanding relationships in aerospace, aviation and defense, including his many years at Airbus, will be instrumental in helping us identify opportunities to create value across our portfolio."

Mr. Emerson brings over 25 years of aerospace experience in space, commercial aviation, U.S. defense, and rotorcraft. He is the former Chairman & CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., where he developed and executed a strategy to grow Airbus' U.S. space business. Previously, he served as President of Airbus Helicopters, Inc., and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Airbus. Mr. Emerson started his career with the Daimler - Mercedes Benz team which later formed Airbus. Mr. Emerson currently serves on the Board of Directors of AE Industrial portfolio companies Belcan, Firefly Aerospace and The Atlas Group. He holds a BS from the University of Alabama.

"AEI has built a strong and strategic portfolio of companies on the cutting edge in space and defense," said Mr. Emerson. "I'm excited to contribute my expertise to support the innovative efforts of the AEI team and its portfolio companies as we work together to enhance performance and build value."

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

