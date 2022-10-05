Vestar Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors list honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of successfully backing entrepreneurs.

Vestar Capital Partners https://www.vestarcapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Vestar Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

The list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial and strategic support they need to help accelerate growth. All the firms on the Inc. list have successful track records of remaining actively involved with the businesses in which they invest.

"Vestar is proud to once again be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to supporting founders as they unlock the growth potential within their businesses," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "Founders have many options when seeking a capital partner; working with a recognized firm that offers operational expertise, relationships, and a long-term perspective can be critical in achieving sustainable growth. Vestar is proud of our 30+ year track record of partnering with management to invest for growth, and we are eager to meet new entrepreneurs who can benefit from our partnership."

Vestar has invested nearly $3 billion in more than 25 founder- and family-owned companies since its inception in 1988, and its current portfolio consists of 10 founder-led businesses across Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare.

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

Inc. compiled its list by surveying founders who have sold to private equity and venture capital about their experiences partnering with the firms, and examining data on how portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

Contact:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Joanne Lessner

(212) 222-7436

jlessner@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vestar Capital Partners