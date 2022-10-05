Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer

Xero Co-Founder to Deliver on Mission to Connect Millions of Companies and Make Billing and Payments Easy through the World's First Collaborative AR Network

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer. Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company's accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.

Walker joins the company during a period of rapid growth that includes the acquisition of DadeSystems, a strategic partnership with American Express, key C-suite hires, and the introduction of the industry's only fully-integrated platform to connect AR teams with their customers and digitize the entire invoice-to-cash cycle.

"AR Automation yields improved efficiency, but by combining automation with collaboration you achieve outsized results," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of Versapay. "Our Collaborative AR Network is the only solution that delivers this combination, and Craig Walker will play a key role in continuing our track record of innovation. I know he'll have a big impact as he leads our Product organization."

Craig Walker brings nearly two decades of experience leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) product teams in high-growth companies. Before Versapay, Craig was co-founder and founding CTO of Xero, a SasS small business accounting platform with over 4,000 employees, three million customers, and $1 billion in revenue. Craig built Xero's founding product team, technology strategy, and core accounting platform, and also ran the company's next-generation fintech and financial services products.

In his new role, Craig will lead the Versapay product organization with a customer-obsessed approach to advance the product roadmap, prioritize technology investments, and adapt the product line for international markets.

"Having spent much of my career focused on building leading fintech products, I am energized to join Versapay and further advance our market leadership in Collaborative AR," said Craig Walker. "As the company looks to further advance its collaboration-based approach to AR automation, I am laser-focused on leading Versapay's product organization to build a world-class platform that will accelerate this vision."

About Versapay

Versapay is the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network is the first solution that empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, London, Amsterdam and Miami. With 8,000+ clients and 900,000+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.

