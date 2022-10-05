Venterra Realty Acquires Luma Headwaters Community in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Luma Headwaters community located in Orlando.

The 328-unit, 4-story multi-family community was completed in 2020 and offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 600 - 1,323 square feet in twelve unique floor plans. The apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep under-mount sinks with chef-sprayer faucets, oversized closets, contoured garden tubs, and washers and dryers.

Residents can enjoy Luma's best-in-class amenity package, spending time in the well-appointed pool area with grilling areas and social spaces. Additional on-site amenities include a bark park, pet salon, state-of-the-art fitness center, connected yoga/spin studio, remote office space, clubhouse with billiards, and more.

Luma Headwaters is well situated off S John Young Parkway, adjacent to the International Drive tourism corridor. The location is convenient to several major employers and tourist attractions such as Sea World, the Orange County Convention Center, and the future Universal Epic Universe Orlando theme park all within 5 minutes of the property.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Orlando area, and are excited to expand our Florida portfolio with the addition of our fourth property in the sunshine state this year, Luma Headwaters," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Luma Headwaters by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 75 communities and more than 22,000 apartment units across 17 US cities that provide housing to over 39,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.7 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.7 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

