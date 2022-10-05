A Sustained Commitment to Developing Diverse Talent

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis continues as exclusive sponsor of the National Black MBA Association Graduate Student Case Competition

Competition conducted annually at National Black MBA Association's conference and exposition

Event enables talented, high-potential MBA candidates from the nation's leading business schools to compete for $50,000 in scholarships

Company has been exclusive competition sponsor since 1995

Talented MBA candidates from 28 of the nation's leading business schools competed for $50,000 in scholarships in the 2022 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition®, sponsored by Stellantis.

The NBMBAA/Stellantis Graduate Case Competition is an annual event that gives high-potential graduate students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a formal competition.

The competition is held each year as part of the NBMBAA's annual conference and career fair. This year, the Graduate Case Competition was held Sept. 28 and 29 in Atlanta. Winning teams were announced at the NBMBAA Impact Awards on Sept. 30.

"Stellantis is proud to continue its decades-long support of the National Black MBA Association and the Graduate Case Competition," said Lottie Holland, vice president, diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "The competition is a showcase event for diversity, leadership and student achievement that enables our company to demonstrate our commitment to identifying, recruiting and developing diverse talent and future business leaders."

The company has been the exclusive sponsor of the Graduate Case Competition since 1995. Over that time, more than 4,800 graduate students have participated.

During the competition, teams are given a business case from which they develop business solutions. Each student team then prepares and presents its case to a panel of experienced business executives. Teams are judged on their analysis of the case, the feasibility of their recommendations and the quality of their presentations.

For the 2022 NBMBAA Business Case, students were challenged to create an inclusive marketing strategy for Stellantis brands in the U.S. that builds awareness, consideration and loyalty among Black consumers.

This year, the students from Howard University took home the first-place trophy as national champions and $25,000 in scholarships. The winning team members are all current MBA students at the university.

The second- and third-place teams represented Georgia State University and Clark Atlanta University, earning $15,000 and $10,000 in scholarships, respectively.

An important way Stellantis pursues its long-standing commitment to diversity is by supporting many diversity-serving organizations around North America, particularly in the company's pursuit of diverse talent that is a key ingredient in fueling its innovation.

"These efforts allow us to make strategic investments in talent to sustain a diverse and inclusive pipeline of future leaders," Holland said. "This commitment brings our company's purpose and values to life - powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves."

National Black MBA Association

NBMBAA is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational, career, and wealth-building opportunities for students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing thousands of members in 39 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 500 corporate, academic and not-for-profit partners, the organization is dedicated to sponsoring initiatives and developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

