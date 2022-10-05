Pinnacle InterTech Award for FLXfinish+ technology in Canon Colorado large format printers powered by UVgel ink

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a Pinnacle InterTech Award from PRINTING United Alliance for the new Canon FLXfinish+ technology featured in its award-winning range of Colorado roll-to-roll large format printers, powered by Canon's UVgel inks. FLXfinish+ is a UVgel feature that is designed to enable Print Service Providers to use only one ink set to produce matte prints, gloss prints and mixed matte and gloss on the same print, independent of the media – without a varnish or additional consumables.

"We are proud to win this Pinnacle InterTech award, which further demonstrates Canon's commitment to delivering the best products and services possible to our customers," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "FLXfinish+ offers capabilities that can help a print service provider uniquely differentiate their business without increasing costs by offering customers matte and glossy finish on the same print."

The Pinnacle InterTech Awards recognize significant new technologies that help improve or advance the printing industry with exceptional contributions in quality, capability, and productivity, and are predicted to have a major impact on the printing industry. Canon FLXfinish+, which in the opinion of the judges "represented a new revolutionary and unique feature of UVgel technology," has been honored with a Pinnacle InterTech Award for 2022.

"This juried competition represents the best of the best among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria," said Ray Weiss, director, Digital Print Programs, PRINTING United Alliance.

Combining the best aspects of alternative ink technologies in one, UVgel is designed to offer the color gamut and light fastness of eco-solvent, the fit-for-indoor use and quick drying time of latex and the productivity and low-temperature printing process of UV. And with customers benefitting from zero VOC emissions, zero hazardous air pollutants and a low average ink usage of .6ml/ft2 across the more than 2,500 UVgel engines installed worldwide, UVgel has already proved itself to be a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative for latex and eco-solvent technology.

"We'd like to thank PRINTING United Alliance for recognizing the innovative FLXfinish+ technology," said Robert Reddy, senior vice president, Large Format Solutions, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We hope this award shows how FLXfinish+ really breathes life into the prints."

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

