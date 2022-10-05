LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches Real-World Data Network with New Clinical Partners and Precise Linking Technology

LexisNexis Gravitas Network leverages patient-centric, referential tokenization to accelerate clinical research and precision medicine

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the leading provider of healthcare data analytics and technology, today announced the launch of the LexisNexis® Gravitas™ Network, a fully interoperable real-world data hub powered by precise data linking technology and high-quality, de-identified datasets from strategic data partners. The first cohort of companies joining the network include premier datasets for precision medicine and health equity studies, and when paired with core data assets from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the network enables more inclusive and advanced clinical research, ultimately improving health outcomes.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. (PRNewswire)

To rapidly develop novel therapies and life-saving treatments, clinical researchers need to fully understand people's varied patient journeys, unique lifestyles, socioeconomic factors, comorbidities and more, but existing data networks struggle to accurately link the disparate datasets needed to create that holistic picture. The Gravitas Network provides access to de-identified, clinically curated data that can be linked with unparalleled precision using patent-pending technology, enabling researchers to uncover the insights they need to efficiently develop effective and safe treatments for the people who need them most.

"Partnering with LexisNexis Risk Solutions greatly advances our vision of saving lives with data," said Terry Myerson, CEO, Truveta. "The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the health inequities in our nation. Gaining a better understanding of these inequities requires connecting clinical, socioeconomic, and insurance data at national scale, which we now have for the very first time. We look forward to partnering with researchers to discover insights on how to improve care for all of us."

The Gravitas Network is powered by the Gravitas™ Token, a next-generation, HIPAA-compliant token that securely links de-identified datasets with increased accuracy. While other tokens link data using probabilistic matching, the Gravitas Token leverages a referential data layer to help ensure the right records are precisely matched and linked over time. As people move to new addresses, switch providers, change their name, etc., the Gravitas Token can continue to match their de-identified record while maximizing data privacy.



"By providing secure and highly accurate tokenization, the Gravitas Token enables Ovation to link our high-quality genomic data to deep phenotypic data from additional real-world data partners," said Ed Stepanski, Ph.D., general manager, data at Ovation. "Being a part of the Gravitas Network is an exciting opportunity to advance our vision to unlock the promise of precision medicine for patients across disease areas."

The Gravitas Network includes a comprehensive, clinically validated patient level social determinants of health (SDoH) dataset, a current and robust mortality dataset, and one of the largest multi-sourced, de-identified medical claims datasets in the U.S.

Additional organizations joining the Gravitas Network include:

Truveta – An early adopter of the Gravitas Token, – An early adopter of the Gravitas Token, Truveta is a collective of 24 U.S. health systems representing 16% of clinical data in the U.S. With a vision of saving lives with data, Truveta is using the Gravitas Token to connect de-identified patient records linked across health systems with socioeconomic, mortality, and claims data to advance patient care and improve health equity.

Ovation - A next-generation clinicogenomic data company, A next-generation clinicogenomic data company, Ovation is developing one of the world's first platforms for generating and delivering human genomic data at scale. Ovation has over one million geographically diverse consented biospecimens from over 425,000 unique patients, representing an extensive range of disease areas. The Gravitas Token enables Ovation to accurately link their de-identified genomic data to additional phenotypic data sources, so they can help life sciences organizations advance biomarker and target discovery development.

Solis Mammography - For more than 35 years, For more than 35 years, Solis Mammography has been the largest independent breast imaging provider in the U.S. focused on detecting early-stage breast cancers through annual screenings. Linking longitudinal imaging data with complementary clinical and genomics data on the Gravitas Token for in-depth breast cancer research aligns with Solis Mammography's mission of championing women's long-term health and wellness.

PointClickCare - PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights. With over 20 years of real-world data in long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC), the company helps life sciences organizations improve scientific research with its de-identified protected health information (PHI). In collaboration with Gravitas Network, its outcome-rich data sets will continue to assist clinical research in the areas of early warning, mitigation of disease spread, finding cures and evaluating treatment options for various conditions impacting vulnerable populations.

The Institute for Health Metrics - the United States , is utilizing the breadth of the Gravitas Core and Network datasets to advance nationwide health equity initiatives and clinical research in communities often under-represented in medical literature. IHM's clinical data platform, a collaborative of community hospitals across, is utilizing the breadth of the Gravitas Core and Network datasets to advance nationwide health equity initiatives and clinical research in communities often under-represented in medical literature.

"We see an enormous opportunity to leverage our core datasets and advanced linking technology to create more person-centric real-world data to advance clinical research and improve the future of healthcare," said Jeff Diamond, president and general manager of the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We're honored to partner with these innovative healthcare organizations and look forward to working together to help solve some of the industry's biggest challenges."

As the Gravitas Network continues to grow, researchers will have even greater access to real-world datasets that can be precisely linked at the de-identified patient level via the Gravitas Token, thus enabling more high impact studies focused on rare disease, oncology outcomes, health equity in underserved communities and more.

For more information on the Gravitas technology and its uses, visit this website .

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance,

financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX ), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Syed Shabbir

Manager, Media and Analyst Relations

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

816-572-7709

syed.shabbir@lexisnexisrisk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions