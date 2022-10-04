Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

Farmers® deploys its state-of-the-art Mobile Claims Centers (MCCs) to Fort Myers and Port Charlotte to serve customers and offer in-person claims assistance

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® has deployed its high-tech Mobile Claims Centers (MCCs) and established relief sites in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, Fla. where customers impacted by Hurricane Ian can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
Customers in the area who sustained damage as a result of the storm can visit one of the MCC locations below to file a claim and receive in-person assistance:

  • Fort Myers: 4301 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT.
  • Port Charlotte: Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT. Disaster response nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief is also onsite in Port Charlotte serving hot meals to those in need.

Check Twitter.com/FarmersResponse for the latest updates on Farmers relief site locations. Impacted customers can also file claims by:

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

