SecureGive Partners With Engiven to Offer Cryptocurrency Giving Solution to Its 2,000+ Church and Ministry Customers

Engiven Provides Crypto Technology Integrations for Digital Giving Platforms

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 3, 2022, Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation technologies company, announced that SecureGive, a leader in church donation management applications, has selected the Engiven cryptocurrency donation platform to provide a fully-integrated crypto giving solution for their ministry customers.

"SecureGive has been a pioneer in church giving technologies from the beginning," said James Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven. "We're so excited to partner with them to provide their customers with a fully integrated enterprise giving solution to easily receive and exchange crypto donations via the SecureGive platform."

SecureGive is leveraging Engiven's application programming interface (API) to integrate cryptocurrency donations with their existing giving methods, making it available to their base of more than 2,000 churches and ministries. Through the integration, SecureGive customers can quickly and safely add cryptocurrency donations to their existing SecureGive giving pages, which provides their donors with the ability to give more than 95 different cryptocurrencies.

According to Patty Baker, SecureGive's President, "Since our founding in 2004, SecureGive has been on a mission to provide cutting edge giving solutions to churches and ministries. Through our partnership with Engiven, we're excited to offer our customers the opportunity to be on the cutting edge of this new and exciting asset class, which we believe will help them experience growth in their overall giving."

When integrated into existing giving platforms and church management applications, Engiven's API framework provides an elegantly seamless and highly secure crypto giving experience for both nonprofits and their donors. Engiven's proprietary technologies provide a fully automated and highly secure transaction environment where crypto donations are verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD, and deposited into the nonprofit's account while providing real-time reporting and donation receipts to create a smooth, end-to-end solution for giving platforms.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs. Engiven Inc. has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com.

About SecureGive

In 2004, Pastor Marty Baker realized his church needed to update their giving methods to incorporate current financial transactions. So, he introduced the world's first Giving Kiosk, and SecureGive was born. Since that time, SecureGive has developed into a robust, multiplatform giving system and a leader in church donation management applications, providing innovative giving software, expert growth strategy, and stewardship resources to ensure that their over 2,000 clients' churches and ministries experience giving growth. As the technology has progressed and the methods have evolved, SecureGive has remained dedicated to serving churches for the sake of growing ministry. For more information about SecureGive, visit https://securegive.com.

