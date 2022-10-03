BALL FAMILY FARMS & HIGHSMAN LAUNCH COLLABORATIVE STRAIN "RICKY BAKER"

Two Former Football Stars Team Up to Introduce Sustainably Grown Cannabis Targeting Pain Relief.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2022 Craft brand Ball Family Farms and Ricky Williams' cannabis lifestyle brand Highsman today announce the launch of a collaborative strain, "Ricky Baker." The custom flower targets pain and inflammation and was grown in living soil, and exclusively pheno-hunted to incorporate terpenes limonene and linalool. Ricky Baker hits California retail stores Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be one of the few brands that Ball Family Farms has joined forces with," says Ricky Williams, Founder and President of Highsman. "Chris [Ball] is a pioneer in the cannabis space, overcoming obstacles and transitioning to a truly grassroots legal operation. We are proud to collaborate on a product that gives back to those persecuted for cannabis related offenses, and leads the next generation of Black cannabis entrepreneurs."

With a nod to celebrated NFL running back and project collaborator Williams, the new release, like all Ball Family Farms strains, is named for a movie character, Ricky Baker from "Boyz N the Hood." Williams, known for his veteran palette, only chooses the best. Ricky Baker was hand-crafted and cultivated with meticulous attention to detail with the best possible mix of terpenes to create a well-rounded strain worthy of the Highsman name. Its flavor and nose are thick gas and musk, with a touch of backend sweetness producing a potent heart-pounding but cerebral high that fits Highsman's Pregame vibe.

"I'm excited about this collaboration with Highsman and Ricky Williams," says Chris Ball, former legacy operator and CEO of Ball Family Farms. "Our goal is not only to bring light and understanding to who Ricky Williams really is and what cannabis means to him. But more importantly, to erase buying stigma that is plaguing our industry. We want to teach consumers how they should be shopping for their cannabis."

With a shared history as football players and longtime cannabis advocates, Williams and Ball believe in the wellness impact of the plant and support a more sustainable industry. Indoor cannabis cultivation can use as much as 2.8 gallons of water per plant, while outdoor can use up to 5.5 gallons, a heavy lift for drought-torn areas like California. Ball Family Farms prides itself on its 100% organic, closed-loop cultivation program and use of recycled natural soil. Their living soil grow method maximizes every drop of water, creating negligible waste. Even condensation collected from HVAC or dehumidifiers is filtered and reused. They strive to be a good example of how brands can grow quality products eco-efficiently. Something Highsman agrees is beneficial to the cannabis industry.

"Our collaboration with Ball Family Farms, the pinnacle of California cannabis culture, comes at a time when Highsman is proudly expanding our national footprint. The collaboration is representative of Highsman's dedication to creating culturally relevant products and experiences in each of the markets we operate. We will continue to pursue this strategy in all of our markets with hopes of engaging our community in new and exciting ways," said Eric Hammond, CEO of Highsman.

ABOUT BALL FAMILY FARMS

Ball Family Farms is the first vertically integrated, black-owned, commercial indoor grow facility in Los Angeles. Entrepreneur and social equity license recipient Chris Ball founded the company in 2018, after a Federal indictment, to create unmatched premium cannabis products. BFF is one of few cannabis companies that prioritize equal pay, diversity, inclusion, and women's career empowerment, living its tagline, "Cultivating the culture, from the ground up!" Connect with BFF at www.ballfamilyfarms.com or on Instagram @ballfamilyfarms.

ABOUT HIGHSMAN

Highsman is the cannabis lifestyle brand created by Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, to empower professional and everyday athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. Highsman offers premium quality cannabis and a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an elevated lifestyle on and off the field. For more information, please visit www.highsman.com .

