Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
Second quarter highlights
- Net sales were RMB88.7 million (US$13.2 million)
- Sales of specialty films were RMB64.9 million (US$9.7 million), or 73.1% of total revenues
- Gross profit was RMB24.9 million (US$3.7 million), representing a gross profit margin of 28.1%
- Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million)
First Six Months 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were RMB191.9 million (US$28.6 million)
- Sales of specialty films totaled RMB136.8 million (US$20.4 million), or 71.3% of total revenues
- Overseas sales were RMB19.6 million (US$2.9 million), equivalent to 10.2% of total revenues
- Our gross profit was RMB55.1 million (US$8.2 million), representing a gross profit margin of 28.7%
- Net income attributable to the Company amounted to RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million)
Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "We saw positive overall sales trends, particularly in specialty films, such as a base film for dry film, which accounted for 73.1% of total revenue. The increase in base film sales demonstrates that our customers value the high quality of our products, and we believe it has helped the company's financial performance. At Fuwei Films, we prioritize innovation and utilize a distinct marketing approach while expanding future end-user markets for our film goods. Through these efforts, we anticipate that the Company will continue capitalizing on new opportunities despite difficult market and economic conditions."
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Net sales during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, were RMB88.7 million (US$13.2 million), compared to RMB100.6 million during the same period in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of RMB11.9 million, or 11.8% on an annual base. The average sales price decline contributed to a RMB3.6 million year-over-year decrease while lower sales volume represented a decline of RMB8.3 million.
Sales of specialty films in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB64.9 million (US$9.7 million), or 73.1% of total revenues, compared to RMB69.0 million, or 68.6% in the same period of 2021, representing a decrease of RMB4.1 million, or 5.9%. The decline in sales volume resulted in a reduction of RMB2.0 million, while a lower average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.1 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period
% of Total
Three-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and
15,594
2,328
17.6 %
21,762
21.6 %
Printing film
4,626
691
5.2 %
5,232
5.2 %
Metallization film
161
24
0.2 %
1,090
1.1 %
Specialty film
64,864
9,684
73.1 %
68,979
68.6 %
Base film for other applications
3,489
521
3.9 %
3,519
3.5 %
88,734
13,248
100.0 %
100,582
100.0 %
Overseas sales totaled RMB9.4 million, or US$1.4 million, equivalent to10.6% of total revenues, compared with RMB13.4 million, or 13.3% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2021. Higher average sales price represented an increase of RMB0.6 million, while the sales volume decline resulted in a decrease of RMB4.6 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Three-Month Period
% of Total
Three-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
79,330
11,844
89.4 %
87,205
86.7 %
Sales in other countries
9,404
1,404
10.6 %
13,377
13.3 %
88,734
13,248
100.0 %
100,582
100.0 %
Gross profit was RMB24.9 million (US$3.7 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a gross profit margin of 28.1%, compared to a gross profit margin of 39.6% for the same period in 2021.
Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, amounted to RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million) compared to RMB14.0 million in the same 2021 period.
Net profit attributable to the Company during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million), while net profit attributable to the Company was RMB19.8 million during the same period in 2021.
Basic and diluted net profit per share was RMB4.20 (US$0.63) and RMB6.06 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
Total shareholders' equity was RMB347.8 million, or US$51.9 million, as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB317.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net sales during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, were RMB191.9 million (US$28.6 million), compared to RMB202.2 million in the same period in 2021, representing a 5.1% decrease, or RMB10.3 million. The average sales price decline represented a decrease of RMB3.7 million, while lower sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB6.6 million.
In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, sales of specialty films totaled RMB136.8 million (US$20.4 million), or 71.3% of our total revenues, compared to RMB133.9 million, or 66.2% in the same period of 2021. Specialty films sales rose RMB2.9 million, or 2.2%, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in sales volume amounted to RMB4.9 million, while lower average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.0 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):
Six-Month Period
% of Total
Six-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and
37,705
5,630
19.7 %
47,113
23.3 %
Printing film
9,103
1,359
4.7 %
10,714
5.3 %
Metallization film
1,582
236
0.8 %
2,733
1.4 %
Specialty film
136,811
20,425
71.3 %
133,941
66.2 %
Base film for other
6,666
995
3.5 %
7,705
3.8 %
191,867
28,645
100.0 %
202,206
100.0 %
Overseas sales during the six months ended June 30, 2022, were RMB19.6 million, or US$2.9 million, equivalent to 10.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB22.4 million, or 11.1% of total revenues in the same period in 2021. Overseas sales declined RMB2.8 million from the same 2021 period. Lower sales volume explained the RMB4.2 million decrease, while a higher average sales price contributed to an increase of RMB1.4 million.
The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):
Six-Month Period
% of Total
Six-Month Period
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
172,252
25,717
89.8 %
179,801
88.9 %
Sales in other
19,615
2,928
10.2 %
22,405
11.1 %
191,867
28,645
100.0 %
202,206
100.0 %
Our gross profit totaled RMB55.1 million (US$8.2 million) for the first six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a gross margin of 28.7%, compared to a gross margin of 40.7% for the same period in 2021, a 12% decrease in the period. Our average product sales prices fell 1.9% from the same period last year, while the average cost of goods sold rose 18.0% compared to last year, resulting in a decrease in our gross margin.
Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were RMB27.8 million (US$4.2 million), compared to RMB24.4 million in the same period in 2021, equal to RMB3.4 million, or 13.9% higher than the same period in 2021. This increase was mainly explained by higher expenses on R&D and welfare.
Net income attributable to the Company during the first half of 2022 was RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million) compared to net income attributable to the Company of RMB51.2 million during the same period in 2021, a RMB20.4 million decrease from the same period in 2021 explained by the factors described above.
Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB265.2million (US$39.6 million) as of June 30, 2022. Total shareholders' equity was RMB347.8 million (US$51.9 million).
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Fuwei"). Shandong Fuwei develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include negative impacts of the determination of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") is currently unable to inspect our auditor in relation to their audit work and the potential that our ordinary shares will be prohibited from trading in the United States under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act ("HFCAA") in 2024 if the PCAOB is unable to inspect or fully investigate auditors located in China, or 2023 if proposed changes to the law are enacted, the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, potential delisting of our ordinary shares under the Holding Foreign Company Affordable Act if the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect our auditors located in China, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
Financial Tables to Follow
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
245,728
36,686
250,608
Restricted cash
19,500
2,911
28,294
Accounts and bills receivable, net
25,337
3,783
29,225
Inventories
47,030
7,021
35,456
Advance to suppliers
17,645
2,634
7,933
Prepayments and other receivables
2,266
338
1,199
Deferred tax assets - current
1,152
172
1,144
Total current assets
358,658
53,545
353,859
Property, plant and equipment, net
101,712
15,185
106,928
Construction in progress
6,253
934
-
Lease prepayments, net
14,418
2,153
14,685
Deferred tax assets – non-current
156
23
227
Total assets
481,197
71,840
475,699
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
65,000
9,704
65,000
Accounts payables
22,368
3,339
22,616
Notes payable
37,470
5,594
50,126
Advance from customers
1,343
201
7,672
5,429
811
11,479
Total current liabilities
131,610
19,649
156,893
Deferred tax liabilities
1,756
262
1,789
Total liabilities
133,366
19,911
158,682
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 135,000,000
13,323
1,989
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
46,566
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,590
37,441
Retained earnings
(15,680)
(2,341)
(46,494)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
125
840
Total shareholders' equity
347,831
51,929
317,017
Total equity
347,831
51,929
317,017
Total liabilities and equity
481,197
71,840
475,699
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Three-Month Period Ended June 30,
The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
Net sales
88,734
13,248
100,582
191,867
28,645
202,206
Cost of sales
63,832
9,530
60,728
136,795
20,423
119,902
Gross profit
24,902
3,718
39,854
55,072
8,222
82,304
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
5,237
782
4,944
10,378
1,549
9,058
Administrative
8,856
1,322
9,014
17,431
2,602
15,369
Total operating
14,093
2,104
13,958
27,809
4,151
24,427
Operating income
10,809
1,614
25,896
27,263
4,071
57,877
Other income (expense)
- Interest income
2,016
301
1,368
3,877
579
2,225
- Interest expense
(1,080)
(161)
(1,378)
(2,138)
(319)
(2,953)
- Other incomes
1,973
295
(344)
1,842
275
(222)
Total other income
2,909
435
(354)
3,581
535
(950)
Income before
13,718
2,049
25,542
30,844
4,606
56,927
Income tax expense
(12)
(2)
(5,736)
(30)
(4)
(5,755)
Net income
13,706
2,047
19,806
30,814
4,602
51,172
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
13,706
2,047
19,806
30,814
4,602
51,172
Other comprehensive
- Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income
13,706
2,047
19,806
30,814
4,602
51,172
Earnings per share,
4.20
0.63
6.06
9.44
1.41
15.67
Weighted average
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021
(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)
(Unaudited)
The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,
2022
2021
RMB
US$
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income
30,814
4,602
51,172
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,646
992
6,109
- Amortization of intangible assets
267
40
266
- Deferred income taxes
30
4
5,755
- Bad debt recovery
53
8
338
-Inventory provision
-
-
(497)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Accounts and bills receivable
3,836
573
(12,667)
- Inventories
(11,575)
(1,728)
1,456
- Advance to suppliers
(9,712)
(1,450)
(2,102)
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,067)
(159)
(52)
- Accounts payable
(248)
(37)
(3,967)
- Accrued expenses and other payables
(5,976)
(893)
(21,118)
- Advance from customers
(6,328)
(945)
(6,389)
- Tax payable
(76)
(11)
1,682
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
6,664
996
19,986
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,429)
(213)
(730)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
122,919
Advanced to suppliers - non-current
-
-
1,542
Amount change in construction in progress
(6,253)
(934)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(7,682)
(1,147)
123,731
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal payments of bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payment to) short-term bank loans
-
-
-
Proceeds from (payment to) related party
-
-
(73,571)
Change in notes payable
(12,656)
(1,889)
(15,000)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(12,656)
(1,889)
(88,571)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
-
(2,129)
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
(13,674)
(4,169)
55,146
Cash and cash equivalent
At beginning of the period
278,902
43,766
120,923
At end of the period
265,228
39,597
176,069
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
2,138
319
2,953
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
151
1,010
