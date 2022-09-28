MODERN ELDER ACADEMY ANNOUNCES 2023 WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

Baja Mexico programming features curated courses led by renowned experts, including Dan Buettner, Esther Perel, and Justin Michael Williams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Elder Academy (MEA) —the world's first midlife wisdom school—today announces its Baja Workshop schedule and guest faculty for the first half of 2023, which includes industry leaders in business, wellness, and beyond. This new programming, running from January to June at MEA's Baja Mexico campus, features courses ranging from longevity and leadership to career pivots and fitness as part of MEA's mission to help attendees reframe aging and prepare for life's many journeys.

MEA's focus is to guide and support adults through periods of transition in midlife. Founded in 2018 as the world's first "midlife wisdom school," MEA Workshops are grounded in teachings from modern science and centuries of philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis and melded into lessons and insights as individuals look for growth and guidance as they navigate the next vital chapter of their lives.

"As we enter our fifth year, the MEA team has curated the most diverse set of workshops yet," says MEA Co-Founder & CEO Chip Conley. "We are thrilled to welcome back past instructors alongside new faculty members, who bring expertise to courses on career empowerment, authenticity, cultivating happiness, and the magic of midlife."

The first half of 2023 features Mastery Weeks on " The Call of Your Soul " from Mark Nepo, " Optimizing Longevity with the 'Blue Zones' Founder " led by Dan Buettner, and " Stability vs Adventure: The Dilemma of Eros Through the Life Cycle " with Esther Perel. The schedule also features Workshops on " Transitions: Crafting Your Next Chapter " with Justin Michael Williams, " Fit and Fully Alive at Every Age " with Kathy Smith, and many others led by notable guest faculty including Soren Gordhamer, Barbara Waxman, Vanessa Inn, Shelley Paxton, Dr. Richard Schwartz, and Russ Hudson.

Guest faculty bring unique content and wisdom to themed Mastery Weeks and Workshops, supplementing and supporting the MEA core curriculum driven by MEA staff. These courses are grounded in four primary pillars based upon collaboration with academics and prestigious institutions such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, Harvard, and Yale:

Reframing Aging: highlighting what gets better as we get older

Mindset: helping midlifers move from a fixed to a growth mindset

Transitions: providing tools to help people navigate their midlife transitions

Regeneration: introducing MEA's four principles for living a life of renewal

In addition to core curriculum and classroom sessions, Baja Workshops are inclusive of all food, beverage, and accommodations and feature signature moments including surf lessons, beachside meditation, farm-to-table pizza night, yoga classes, and more. Tuition is consistent across all Workshops, with private and shared room price options. Financial aid is also available through MEA's affiliated non-profit, Association for Growth and Education (AGE).

To learn more or sign up for a 2023 Workshop, visit the MEA website here .

About Modern Elder Academy

Created as the answer to the ever-perplexing midlife era, Modern Elder Academy (MEA)—winner of Fast Company 2021 Brands that Matter Award—seeks to guide and support adults through periods of transition in life, with a particular lens on those aged 40 and above. Dubbed a "midlife wisdom school," Modern Elder Academy takes teachings from modern science and centuries of philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis and melds them into lessons and insights for individuals looking for growth and guidance as they navigate this next vital period of their life. Co-founded by author, hotelier, and entrepreneur, Chip Conley, Modern Elder Academy has built a dedicated alumni group of nearly 2,500 past participants from 40 countries. Modern Elder hosts in-person workshops in Baja California Sur, Mexico, offers online programs year-round and a regular lineup of free live virtual events. MEA has also purchased two properties in the Santa Fe, New Mexico area for future campuses which will open in 2023. For more information visit, Modern Elder Academy . For a daily dose of wisdom, subscribe to Wisdom Well , Chip Conley's daily blog and newsletter.

