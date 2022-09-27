Hohem Launches New AI Gimbal Stabilizer Hohem GO to Effortlessly Catch Life's Most Precious Moments

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a global-leading gimbal technology company, has launched its latest cutting-edge product, the Hohem GO. The gimbal stabilizer has a built-in camera which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to track users whenever they want to take a photo or video with smartphone or tablet, without the need for an app or bluetooth.

Hohem GO's AI face auto-tracking system, powered by a vision sensor and AI chip, enables smart tracking immediately after powering on with a simple "OK" gesture. Also, its two-axis design, allowing for a 360° pan rotation and 30° tilt up/down rotation, means users can live stream vlog, make video series, take conference call, or take selfies, without needing to worry about if the device caught all images on camera –will ensure user's face will always be in the center of the screen.

Also, the mounting design allows users to easily and securely mount smartphone or tablet on Hohem GO. Users can fix the device by putting it in the clamp of Hohem GO and tightening the knob on the back.

"With a weight of only 300 g/0.66 lbs, Hohem GO is compact, portable, and easy to hold with one hand, but its steady base allows you to carry around your smartphone or tablet with ease, wherever and whenever you're shooting," Hohem Product Manager said.

"For instance, if you are a dance enthusiast who wants to film and share your dance videos online, Hohem GO can act as your reliable shooting assistant ready to track and record your entire performance. Its noiseless rotation design ensures the audio is clear and free of distracting noise."

With a battery life of 10 hours from a single charge and support for up to 2 hours of fast charging, users never have to miss a shot. To stop filming, users just simply need to make the "palm" gesture to the device.

Compatible with all the major video, chat and photo apps, such as YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitch, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, Hohem GO is available on Amazon now for just $59.99.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a global leading gimbal technology company with a strong ability on independently-developed technique, production, and sales. As Hohem always believe 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

