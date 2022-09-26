United Real Estate Group Records Record Results Crossing $35 Billion in Annual Sales Threshold

The company outpaced the market in sales volume in the markets United serves

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate Group today announced for the first time in the company's history its annual sales volume exceeded the $35 billion threshold in the twelve-month period ended August 31, 2022. Additionally, according to third-party aggregated MLS data across each of the markets United serves, United outpaced the performance of the average residential brokerage competitor in those markets by over seven percent.

"While no trophies are awarded for hitting new sales volume records, we are proud of the tens of thousands of our agents who definitely deserve one. Reaching this volume milestone is particularly impressive given that our affiliated agents' sales volume was less than $10 billion only a few years ago," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, United Real Estate Group. "As we continue to invest and expand into new markets and grow in the markets where we currently have operations, we look forward to surpassing these results in the coming months and years regardless of market conditions. Our business model was purpose-built to perform in all market conditions and it is particularly well positioned to protect agent incomes in contracting markets like the one that currently exists in the United States," added Duffy.

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 140 offices and more than 17,500 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

