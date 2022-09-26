MARIE OSMOND HEADLINES EVENING OF HOPE FOR MENTAL ILLNESS RESEARCH

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to fund research projects that pursue better treatments for a host of mental illnesses, the Foundation of Hope held its annual Evening of Hope gala in the Pavilion at the Angus Barn. Presented by CPI Security, this year's event was held on Wednesday, September 14 and featured live and silent auctions, a 4-course dinner with impeccable wine pairings, and celebrity guest speaker Marie Osmond.

Ms. Osmond is a superstar performer, author, and philanthropist. The Foundation of Hope was honored to have Ms. Osmond share her powerful story as its keynote speaker.

"Marie was incredibly authentic and open. We are grateful that she shared heartbreaking stories of her personal struggles, which moved every person in the room," said Shelley Belk, Executive Director of the Foundation of Hope.

Ms. Osmond told the audience about the loss of her son, "Early Saturday, I spoke to my son Michael, and he told me he was having a really hard time again with his depression. I told him I would fly in Monday and that everything would be ok. Wow, was I wrong. Sadly, depression doesn't wait until Monday…. That night, Michael took his life."

The event raised over $812,000. All funds raised benefit mental illness research at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry.

For more information about this event, email Jennifer Gibson at jgibson@walkforhope.com.

About the Foundation of Hope:

The Foundation of Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina. In partnership with the UNC Department of Psychiatry, the Foundation's mission is to conquer mental illness by investing in groundbreaking scientific research and mental health initiatives. Since 1984, The Foundation has awarded 172 scientific research grants totaling more than $7.4 million; these funds have leveraged an additional $211 million from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and other federal agencies. To learn more, or to donate, visit www.walkforhope.com, or call 919-781-9255.

