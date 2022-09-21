USANA Kids Eat Director Among Utah Women Making a Positive Impact

Michelle Benedict honored at Utah Business' Women of the Year Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to announce Michelle Benedict, Director of USANA Kids Eat, was honored as one of Utah Business magazine's Women of the Year on September 21.

The Women of the Year Award recognizes women who've made an impact in largely male-dominated industries including government, education, healthcare, nonprofits, and technology. 2022 winners are honored for their vision: their ability to see a path forward where others might not and forging new opportunities for women in the workforce.

"This award means so much to me and I am honored to be recognized alongside all these amazing women," says Michelle. "The at-risk students in our community are full of grit and character, and it's an honor to support and nourish them as they navigate their challenges and tackle their hardships. Utah truly is a giving community and I'm humbled daily by the generous donors, selfless volunteers, and amazing school staff who we rely on to make this program work. I am so grateful to make an impact and help other women along the way."

Michelle has a lifelong passion for helping others. And when the USANA Foundation acquired Kids Eat in December of 2019, she was welcomed with open arms.

"With Michelle guiding USANA Kids Eat, we knew she would magnify this program to continue to make a huge difference in the lives of kids in Utah," says Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "We are so lucky to have Michelle on our team. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this award."

The USANA Kids Eat Program feeds local students who are food insufficient at home. It provides secure and safe food sources to at-risk children, raises public awareness, and generates resources and revenue through local campaigns and volunteer opportunities. Working to involve and connect the community, this program is USANA driven and community supported, creating even more resources for local kids. In 2021, USANA Kids Eat filled 38,856 backpacks of food for students, equal to 395,188 total meals.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

About USANA Kids Eat

KidsEat! was founded in 2013 to provide local youth backpacks filled with food distributed through a large network of schools and organizations in northern Utah. In 2019, the USANA Foundation acquired KidsEat! to form USANA Kids Eat. Its mission is to provide secure and safe food sources to at-risk children, raise public awareness surrounding food insecurity, and generate resources and revenue through local campaigns and volunteer opportunities. Together, we can address hunger in Utah—because no child should ever go hungry.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

