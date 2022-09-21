MAURICE FLEX™ icIEF ANALYSIS ADDS FRACTIONATION, ENABLING MASS SPEC PEAK CHARACTERIZATION

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced data demonstrating icIEF fractionation from their soon to be launched Maurice Flex™ instrument was presented at the 2022 CE Pharm conference. Data generated using customer and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) samples have been presented at multiple conferences in the last 20 months and the presentation at CE Pharm is a continuation of this work.

Ion-exchange chromatography (IEX) is typically used for fraction collection, although this method presents several challenges including a laborious and time-consuming workflow that can take days, weeks, or longer. Furthermore, there is a need for orthogonal techniques to compare and confirm the charge isoforms collected. As a case study, icIEF fractionation was performed on the antibody component of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC). In the data presented by ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, the Maurice FlexTM instrument was used to perform icIEF analysis on the ADC's parent mAb, followed by icIEF fractionation on the same instrument. The charge isoforms were then characterized using LC-MS and ZipChip-MS.

These data illustrated that the Maurice FlexTM instrument can address several limitations posed by current fractionation methods. The charge isoforms collected with the Maurice Fractionation cartridge matched the charge isoform profile of Maurice icIEF. The high purity fractions (80-100%) of single-run fractionation offer a faster pathway to intact mass spectrometry analysis of the charge peaks. Most importantly, this novel fraction collection solution offers scientists a flexible tool with the ability to select method(s) of their choice for downstream characterization of the charge isoforms. Fast and easy fraction collection also allowed for further characterization including peptide mapping, and these results correlated well with those in existing literature. The peptide mapping data presented at CE Pharm was based on a single collection, but multiple fractionation runs can be pooled if required.

The Maurice FlexTM instrument will be available for purchase in early 2023. "Developing the Maurice Flex instrument to streamline routine CE analysis and fraction collection is yet another step towards our goal of simplifying protein analysis," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences segment. "Instead of spending time and money on laborious technologies, Maurice Flex™ offers our customers an easy-to-use solution for in-depth protein analysis in addition to routine charge, size, and impurity assays. This new capability empowers scientists to perform this analysis early in the protein therapeutic development process, enabling them to make informed decisions faster."

