Jones Soda Expands Retail Footprint to All 1,000+ Target Cafés Nationwide

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced a new retail listing at all 1,000+ Target Café locations nation-wide, where four of Jones' most popular flavors are now sold in grab and-go-coolers by the bottle.

The new placement offers another purchase option to customers, supporting the company's ongoing strategies to both diversify growth and build brand awareness among new consumers. With the continued success of its immediate-consumption single-bottle business across the grocery channel, this partnership allows the company to extend the same strategy to general merchandise retailers as well. Target Cafés now carry Jones Berry Lemonade, Root Beer, Cream Soda and Orange & Cream sodas in 12oz. glass bottles

"Target's decision to feature Jones Soda products in their Cafés speaks to the strength of the Jones brand and Target's confidence that our cane sugar sodas will perform well against the mainstream competition," said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. "Early sales data is already validating those expectations, with volumes exceeding initial projections. We believe this strong performance supports the idea that Jones' variety of flavors, brand personality, and constantly changing labels resonate with current fans and new fans alike.

The new distribution agreement marks the latest achievement in executing a strategic plan that has helped the company deliver eight consecutive quarters of growth, including a 35% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2 2022.

That growth has been fueled by the ongoing expansion of Jones' core retail presence as well as the successes found in new, incremental distribution within the variety and convenience channels. Further supporting these business gains is the ongoing series of special release flavors and industry-first augmented reality bottle labels, both of which are driving higher engagement rates among the Jones community while also raising the brand profile among new consumers.

The continuation of those initiatives, along with the June launch of the Mary Jones cannabis line, are laying the foundation for continued diversified growth across the entire organization.

