Cinch Home Services Welcomes Three Key Leaders to Executive Team

Kyle Gelsthorpe, Paul Sherman and Ron Donohoe bring diverse expertise to the home services company

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, announced three new additions to its award-winning leadership team. Kyle Gelsthorpe joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Paul Sherman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Ron Donohoe as Vice President of Customer Experience.

In their new roles, Gelsthorpe, Sherman and Donohoe will work closely with the Cinch team to further accelerate brand growth through amplified sales, expanded partner relationships, go-to-market activity, and continued innovation in customer service.

"We're delighted to welcome Kyle, Paul, and Ron as the newest key members of the Cinch leadership team," said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. "Each of these leaders is highly experienced at growing successful companies in their respective fields and joins our executive suite as natural fits to help us not only reach new homes but to further solidify Cinch's position as the partner-of-choice for customers and brands nationwide."

As CRO, Gelsthorpe will drive Cinch's revenue growth strategy and oversee the execution of core partnership channels. His team will also deepen existing client relationships, build new business opportunities and pursue strategic partnerships across a range of industry verticals. Prior to Cinch, Gelsthorpe held a variety of leadership positions during a 17-year tenure with Assurant, a global provider of risk management solutions, where he was instrumental in scaling Assurant's Multi-Family Housing business into a multi-hundred-million-dollar segment and led the development and launch of Assurant's Voluntary Homeowners Insurance business. His previous accomplishments span across strategy formulation, value creation and execution, and he has successfully scaled multiple products across B2B2C channels.

A 17-year industry veteran, Sherman's responsibilities as Cinch's CMO include oversight of Cinch's marketing and brand function, including customer acquisition and life cycle marketing, brand management, external communications and public relations, and consumer insights and analytics. In this role, he will develop insights for consumer and business-to-business marketing strategies across all distribution channels, including DTC, B2B, Real Estate and On Demand. Previously, he was a founding member and CMO of Olive.com, an innovative Vehicles Service Contracts company. While there, Sherman successfully launched a new technology platform, both as a DTC subscription business and a B2B white label service for major automotive manufacturers.

As VP of Customer Experience, Donohoe will spearhead innovation to Cinch's end-to-end customer experience strategy, including service delivery, support and customer retention operations. His critical role ensures Cinch delivers a positive experience as defined by the voice of its customers, including superior customer care service levels, top-ranking customer satisfaction and elevated financial performance. Previously, Donohoe was Program Executive at Digital Management, Inc. where he launched COVID-19 resident care contact centers for the Maryland Department of Health's vaccination sites. He also served as Division Vice President and Head of Member Services for Transform Holdings, Inc., where he led Sears' contact center operations supporting repair services, online, retail, parts, delivery and membership reward programs. Additionally, he brings experience from his financial, operational, and sales leadership roles with major brands including Whirlpool, E&Y, Hewitt, and Unisys.

For more information about Cinch, please visit cinchhomeservices.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

