Analysis Group Welcomes Finance and Labor Market Economics Expert Michael Kwak to the Firm

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announced that finance and labor markets expert Michael Kwak has joined the firm's New York office as a Vice President.

Mr. Kwak applies economic and financial theory to questions arising in complex securities and financial disputes. His litigation and advisory work has centered on the development and implementation of econometric and statistical analyses, damages quantification, and valuation models. Mr. Kwak has prepared economic and statistical analyses for numerous Fortune 500 and other clients in a variety of matters, such as fixed-income and derivatives valuations, shareholder class actions, Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) matters, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) discrimination cases, wrongful termination and wrongful death lost wages matters, and labor recertification class action lawsuits. He also has direct trading experience with a diverse mix of asset classes, including common stocks, mutual funds, annuities, unit investment trusts, government and corporate bonds, and equity and interest rate derivatives.

"Michael's experience in the financial markets – as a former trader and in the courtroom – forms a unique perspective clients will be eager to tap. He also brings an impressive track record navigating a wide variety of labor-related matters, honed over years of solving complex business challenges for clients," said Brian S. Gorin, Analysis Group Managing Principal. "We are thrilled to have him join the firm and look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Kwak added, "The complexity of financial disputes is being compounded by the continued fallout of the special purpose acquisition company craze and COVID-19-related repercussions, particularly seen across securities class actions, stockholder derivative actions, and SEC enforcement actions. Similarly, labor disputes are becoming more numerous as restrictive covenants, wage discrimination, and class actions continue to rely on nuanced economic analysis. I'm very excited to join a firm with such depth and breadth of talent in these areas."

Mr. Kwak holds an M.A. in economics from New York University and a B.A. in economics from Columbia University.

