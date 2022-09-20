CODX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Co-Dx you have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Co-Dx securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

