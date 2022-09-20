Chroma Medicine Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board of Global Experts in Gene Editing and Cell and Gene Therapy

Members Bradley Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., Paula Cannon, Ph.D., Howard Chang, M.D., Ph.D., and Ahmad (Mo) Khalil, Ph.D., will guide advancement of the company's epigenetic editing platform and key programs

Scientific Advisors join Chroma Founders, Luke Gilbert, Ph.D., Keith Joung M.D., Ph.D., David Liu, Ph.D., Angelo Lombardo, Ph.D., Luigi Naldini, M.D., Ph.D., and Jonathan Weissman, Ph.D., expanding the company's world-class team of leaders in genomic medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine, Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-dose epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising renowned leaders in epigenetics, cell and gene therapy, and synthetic biology: Bradley Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., Paula Cannon, Ph.D., Howard Chang, M.D., Ph.D., and Ahmad (Mo) Khalil, Ph.D. The SAB members will provide key input to Chroma as the company advances its programs addressing a wide range of diseases.

"Each of these distinguished experts will be instrumental as we unlock the potential of epigenetic editing therapeutics," said Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chroma Medicine. "We are honored to welcome them to the Chroma team and eager to leverage their expertise as we build the future of genomic medicine."

"The SAB is composed of scientific leaders whose seminal research has significantly advanced the fields of genome editing and cell and gene therapy," said Vic Myer, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Chroma. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Chroma as we continue to advance our platform with the goal of bringing novel single-dose genomic therapeutics to patients."

Members of the Chroma Scientific Advisory Board include:

About Chroma Medicine



Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harness epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver single-dose therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a veteran team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

