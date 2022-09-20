CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Recognizes 2022 Sponsors for Diversity Summit & Career Fair

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") today announced the sponsors for its fifth annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair.

CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Diversity Summit will take place in person at the Conrad Washington, DC, on October 27, 2022, followed by a virtual Career Fair on October 28. This year's Summit will focus on the theme "IMPACT — Advancing DEI in the Financial Planning Profession." The Career Fair will connect employers with qualified candidates, including current and aspiring CFP® professionals, with a special focus on women and people of color.

"CFP Board would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support of this year's Diversity Summit and Career Fair," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "These valuable contributions are vital to ensuring that the Center can continue to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession. With the support of these sponsors, we are advancing the profession to ensure that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice."

The 2022 Diversity Summit and Career Fair sponsors are as follows:

Merrill — Premier Sponsor

Vanguard — Leadership Sponsor

Ballentine Partners — Partner Sponsor

Edward Jones — Partner Sponsor

Goldman Sachs — Partner Sponsor

Morgan Stanley — Partner Sponsor

Prudential — Partner Sponsor

Wealthspire Advisors — Certified Sponsor

The Center Founding Sponsors are as follows:

Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services

Envestnet

Merrill

Northwestern Mutual

The Summit events will be held on October 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The Virtual Career Fair will take place on October 28 from 12-4 p.m. ET:

To learn more about CFP Board Center's Diversity Summit and Career Fair, visit the CFP Board website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.