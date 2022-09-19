CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2022, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania:

Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks, Easton, PA

PTSF Current Status of Accreditation-Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks

Effective November 1, 2022, there will be 50 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

Hershey — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/Penn State Health Children's Hospital



Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers



Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital



Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital



Adult Level I Trauma Centers



Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem



Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center



Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health



Philadelphia — Einstein Healthcare Network — Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia



Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital



Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital



Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center



Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital



Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy



Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian



West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital



Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center



York — WellSpan Health – York Hospital



Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers



Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children



Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh



Adult L evel II Trauma Centers



Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Hospital



Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital



Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona



Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg



Camp Hill — Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center



Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus



Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot



Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center



Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital



Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital



Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital



Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center



Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health



Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center



Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport



Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center



Level III Trauma Centers



East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono



Level IV Trauma Centers



Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus



Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks



Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hospital



Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center



Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton



Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital



Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital



Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus



Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital



McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center



Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital

Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus



Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus



Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.

Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.

A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation