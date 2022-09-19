ICONIC LIQUEUR BRAND HPNOTIQ INVITES CONSUMERS TO ENTER THE "HPNOVERSE" WITH EXCLUSIVE NFT COLLECTION & AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE

Hosted by Multitalented Recording Artist Guapdad 4000, the "HPNOVERSE" Allows Consumers to Interact in the Blue Hued Digital World of Hpnotiq to Win Fine Art NFTs & Real-World Prizes

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hpnotiq – the eye-catching liqueur that combines a premium blend of exotic fruit juices, French vodka and a touch of cognac – is inviting you to enter the #HPNOVERSE (must be 21+ to enter) hosted by Grammy-nominated musician, Guapdad 4000. Guapdad is inviting consumers into the #HPNOVERSE - the exclusive augmented reality world of Hpnotiq - complete with drink recipes, an Augmented Reality camera app with a variety of immersive experiences and, of course, a collection of 4000 unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that can be redeemed to win real-world prizes.

In addition to the digital experiences in the HPNOVERSE, consumers will also be invited to join an "IRL" scavenger hunt to unlock one-of-a-kind digital art pieces – from a larger-than-life Hpnotiq Skyscraper to an incredible Hpnotiq & Cognac – at physical out of home locations across New York City and Atlanta using QR codes.

For over 20 years, Hpnotiq has lived at the intersection of culture, music and nightlife as the liqueur prominently featured in music videos, iconic song lyrics and at the center table at the hottest nightclubs. In addition to the nightlife scene, Hpnotiq has always been on the leading edge of digital movements – from the brand's own hip-hop SoundCloud mixtape, Artificial Intelligence chatbot, digital game shows, and even minting a (fake) cryptocurrency.

Now, in 2022, the brand continues to pay homage to its hip-hop roots and digital innovation, all while celebrating the brand's future as it steps into the #HPNOVERSE in partnership with multi-talented hip-hop artist Guapdad 4000 as the virtual reality host of the experience.

The exclusive Hpnotiq fine art NFTs include:

HPNOVERSE SKYLINE : This cityscape is the virtual world of the Hpnoverse. It's where it all goes down - providing the backdrop for the most ice-cold AR experiences in the game. Here, the possibilities are endless, and you might stumble upon some crazy Hpnotiq artifacts… like,

HPNO SPELLED WITH A "Y" : No, Hpnotiq was never spelled with a "Y", but everyone insists that it was, and we somehow changed it. So, like a rare baseball card, this is the ONE place we will ever throw that "Y" in there. HYPNOTIQ indeed.

A HPNO + COGNAC PLAQUE : Everyone claims they invented the "incredible" Hpno + Cognac. They didn't, but this NFT is a certificate that will impress people at parties…if you're lucky enough to find it in the wild.

A RENAISSANCE HPNO STATUE: Hpnotiq is elemental. The nectar of the gods since time immemorial. Just step into the Museum of Hpnotiq Art (or MOHA) to glimpse into Hpno's legendary past.

For more information about Hpnotiq and the #HPNOVERSE – and to see the full offering of NFTs including custom cocktails and more – visit Hpnotiq.com and http://hpnoverse.io/. Follow along on social at @Hpnotiq on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ABOUT HPNOTIQ

Hpnotiq (www.hpnotiq.com) is a refreshing blend of natural exotic fruit juices, premium vodka, and a touch of cognac. This perfect fusion, along with its aqua blue color and incredible mixability, made Hpnotiq one of the fastest growing products in the history of the distilled spirits industry. Today the brand is a staple in retail stores and nightlife accounts across the country. Marketed and Distributed by Heaven Hill Brands, Hpnotiq is an integral part of a family of spirits that have stood for quality since 1934.

ABOUT HEAVEN HILL

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY-based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation's largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill's diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams Bourbon; Larceny, Elijah Craig and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Deep Eddy Vodka; Burnett's Vodkas and Gin; Admiral Nelson's and Blackheart Rums; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; The Christian Brothers Brandies; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur; Lunazul Tequila; Cinerator Hot Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey and Rittenhouse Rye Whisky.

The eye-catching liqueur that combines a premium blend of exotic fruit juices, French vodka & a touch of cognac (PRNewsfoto/Hpnotiq) (PRNewswire)

ICONIC LIQUEUR BRAND HPNOTIQ INVITES CONSUMERS TO ENTER THE “HPNOVERSE” WITH EXCLUSIVE NFT COLLECTION & AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE (PRNewswire)

