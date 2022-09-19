Guidehouse Achieves Global 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Firm consistently certified as GPTW since 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is celebrating its designation as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture. The company earned the recognition for the fourth consecutive year in the United States and now for the first time globally, with specific recognitions earned in India, Lithuania, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, South Africa and Tanzania where they have offices.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Guidehouse. This year's survey of current Guidehouse employees noted people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership as particular strengths for the company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Guidehouse, consistently certified as a GPTW since the company was launched in 2019, received global GPTW certification in all the countries in which the firm is eligible based on employee population within that country.

Guidehouse is uniquely built to address the complexity of its clients and markets differently —to outwit it. By focusing on fostering an inclusive environment first followed by career pathways where company programs, benefits, and initiatives enable its employees to succeed and thrive both personally and professionally, Guidehouse is continually adapting its business to pioneer a better way forward.

"We are honored once again be named a Great Place to Work-Certified company and remain committed to translating these results and the constructive employee insights into actions as we continually optimize the business for each region, service line, and diverse employee needs," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "Our People-First mentality is at the core of what we do for our employees. It's our priority in how we design programs and experiences to support them, every step of the way, and is instrumental in making Guidehouse a great, engaging, and rewarding place to work."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Guidehouse is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

In a testament to the company's commitment to its people, management style and flexibility, 84 percent of team members surveyed by Great Place to Work say they are able to take time off work when they think it's necessary, 85 percent say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders, and 86 percent say people are given a lot of responsibility. Reflecting Guidehouse's commitment to quality service, 89 percent of employees say clients would rate the service they deliver as "excellent."

Regularly recognized by institutions focused on promoting an inclusive and outstanding workplace culture, Guidehouse was also named to the 2021 Next Gen 100 Workplaces list. A Military Friendly® Employer, Guidehouse scored 100 Percent in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index for 13 consecutive years, and is recognized as a 2022 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company, among other notable accolades.

To learn more about Guidehouse's certification, please visit GPTW. For more information about careers at Guidehouse, please visit https://careers.guidehouse.com/jobs.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse