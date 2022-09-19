Firework Launches First-Ever Livestream Shopping Studio at GroceryShop 2022

Livestream commerce leader launches a first-to-market experience at GroceryShop 2022

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the leading video commerce solution provider, has partnered with GroceryShop to bring a first-of-its-kind livestream shopping studio to the retail conference.

Brands on the tradeshow floor and at home via Firework's Livestream Studio page will be able to experience livestream shopping tips and tricks, get access to insights from industry experts, and test their livestreaming skills.

"This is a fun, engaging experience for conference attendees meant to show how easy live commerce can be," said Drew Cashmore, Firework's Global Head of Marketing. "Livestream shopping works best when it's done in an authentic way—so we're bringing in real people to have real conversations."

Firework is no stranger to the grocery retail space. Partnering with brands like The Fresh Market , Albertsons , and Bulletproof , Firework is helping reimagine the online grocery experience, bringing social-style vertical video directly to grocers' owned digital properties.

Firework's solution allows brands to easily upload existing video or image assets, capture livestreams and short videos on a mobile device, or source conversations with customers. Early adopters of the Firework solution have seen considerable lift in eCommerce metrics like average time on site, conversion rates, basket size, and overall return on investment.

Firework will continue to build off these studio experiences in conferences to come, creating further opportunities for brands to learn and innovate.

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands and retailers. Leveraging shoppable video, livestreaming commerce and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

