LuminoCity Festival Returns to Nassau County's Eisenhower Park Nov. 9, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, an Immersive World of Magical Light installations comes to life at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, NY. This year's theme, "Pure Magic" will deliver state-of-the-art production that brings art, light, and color to life every Wednesday to Sunday from November 9th through January 8th.

LuminoCity was created through a desire to produce unforgettable experiences. Using light and imagination, we have transformed some of earth's most interesting history into world class illuminating works of light and color display. Founder Xiaoyi Chen, who has been producing this festival since 2018, says "We are overjoyed that we have this partnership collaboration in place with Nassau County to deliver the largest LuminoCity festival we have ever held to date!"

Pure Magic festival's enriching display is ideal for family and friends of all ages. Festival goers are invited to walk on a narrative walking journey with mind blowing light-art installations through eight custom display sets. From Wildlife Safari, Dinosaur Adventures, Magic Kingdom, Alice's Enchantment, Winter Wonderland, HolidayLAND, and more, this immersive outdoor event covers 17+ Acres of Long Island's own historic Eisenhower Park.

This event is all about bringing back the family dynamic and giving our kids something awe-inspiring to enjoy again. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said of this partnership, "I am excited to host our first-ever Winter Festival with LuminoCity in Nassau County's Eisenhower Park this winter. I invite all of our residents to bring their family and friends to enjoy this incredible light and art spectacular. Nassau is back and open for business!"

In addition to the brilliant lights, festival-goers can enjoy food vendors, as well as family entertainment like Mini Golf and Dinosaur Rides!

Ticket Information: LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park runs for 43 days between November 9th to January 8th, 2023. Admission tickets are only available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com. Festival will run Every Wednesday to Sunday from 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm. You can choose designated time slots online to ensure a seamless experience!

Parking Information: This will be Free to all festival goers. There will be 2 entrance gates for your choice, one at Parking Lot 2, and one at Parking Lot 4.

2022-2023 LuminoCity Festival x Nassau County

Eisenhower Park

1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow, NY 11554

(Entrance gates located at Parking lots 2 and 4)

For more information about the LuminoCity Festival, visit www.luminocityfestival.com and be sure to follow us on instagram!

