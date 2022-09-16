InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Child Restraint for Dining Chairs (BTM-2782)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to keep my grandchildren safely seated during my wedding," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the HUGGIE VEST. My design prevents little children from running around during dinner or other special occasions and it eliminates the need for parents to contain them every second."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to support and secure a young child in any chair with a back. In doing so, it prevents the child from getting up and running around. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it offers an alternative to holding the child on your lap. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, special events, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BTM-2782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp