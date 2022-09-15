LinkrUI Now Offers DAM Syncing for Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel

DAM Resellers Now Offer LinkrUI with Microsoft Office Compatibility

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software , a global leader in software development for cross media content publishing, today announced a new version of their DAM connector LinkrUI will now enable Digital Asset Manager (DAM) syncing for three Microsoft Office applications. Currently available only via DAM reselling partners, Microsoft Office functionality with LinkrUI is now compatible for applications Microsoft Word, Microsoft Powerpoint and Microsoft Excel.

LinkrUI enables direct searching, opening, placing and synchronizing of digital assets stored in a DAM system or other storage services, such as Box and Dropbox. The new version of LinkrUI automatically synchronizes assets between Microsoft Office applications and the DAM or storage service to ensure that everyone in an organization can find and work on the latest version.

LinkrUI started as a best-in-class extension to Adobe applications, providing an in-app panel link between popular creative applications and the DAM or cloud storage service. Santa Cruz Software recently began offering a version of LinkrUI completely free — guaranteed version control at no cost — which is compatible with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Indesign and Adobe Illustrator. The premium version of LinkrUI adds compatibility for Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects and includes additional features like live filtering and Smart-Linkr , which finds and fixes broken asset links automatically. Microsoft Office compatibility is only available in the premium version.

A recent survey by Santa Cruz Software found that 83% of creative professionals said they spend time each week finding lost assets. In fact, 11% do it hourly. Over half of designers spend at least three hours per week managing versions and a staggering 15% are spending over six hours. LinkrUI solves this problem by automatically syncing the current asset with the DAM.

"LinkrUI creates a more profitable and productive workflow within companies by managing asset versions, resulting in professionals having access to shared files that the entire team is working on," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "Adding support for Microsoft Office provides an additional level of connectivity among teams, making it easier to collaborate on shared projects across a variety of applications. Along with the rest of our offering, this addition enables creatives to be significantly more efficient with their work, benefiting everyone involved."

LinkrUI for Microsoft Office is currently only available from resellers. A retail version will be announced at a later date. Please visit our LinkrUI webpage to see a list of current DAM vendors.

Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search, and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams, and increase productivity. Solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), DAM connectors for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator,Adobe InDesign, Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects and Microsoft Office 365 (LinkrUI), and turnkey collateral/campaign portals (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

