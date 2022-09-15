DataDome Is Certified™ as a Great Place to Work, Ranks Among Top 3% of Companies

100% of Employees Praise Executive Leadership for Approachability, Embodying Best Characteristics of the Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot management is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DataDome. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that DataDome is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are so honored to earn this certification, as it is a reflection of our employees' experience," said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO at DataDome. "We owe our continued success to our team of passionate, dedicated employees who play a critical role in keeping our customers safe from online threats every single day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Most notably, 100% of DataDome employees report that management is approachable, that executives fully embody the best characteristics of the company, and that employees are given a lot of autonomy. Employees also expressed appreciation for DataDome's welcoming, friendly environment.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of DataDome ranking 21st in cybersecurity—and number 1,050 overall—on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was also recently named a "Strong Performer" in bot management in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, and has won several industry awards, including the CNP Customer's Choice Award for Best Anti-Fraud Solution, Global Business Technology Award for Best Application of Tech – Security, and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Bot Defense.

About DataDome

DataDome is a global provider of state-of-the-art bot protection for mobile apps, websites, and APIs, against online fraud. DataDome's mission is to free the web from fraudulent traffic, so sensitive data remains safe without compromising user privacy or the user experience. DataDome leverages AI and machine learning to analyze 1 trillion signals each day and beat sophisticated attacks in real time. DataDome protects leading digital commerce businesses, including Axel Springer, AngelList Talent, Australia Post, Patreon, carsales.com Limited, and Foot Locker.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

