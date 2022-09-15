Cameo Appoints Seasoned Tech Veteran Glen Allison to Chief Operating Officer

The Former Honey COO Will Bring a People-First Approach to Successfully Scale the Tech Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting the world's talent with fans and brands, today announced the appointment of Glen Allison to Chief Operating Officer. Allison brings diverse work experience from a decades-long career working with big technology companies including AOL, Microsoft and Twitter. He also most recently served as the first and only COO of online coupon code aggregator Honey, where he guided the company through four years of explosive growth culminating in an acquisition by PayPal for $4 billion in 2020.

Allison joins Cameo as the platform continues expanding beyond the original video shout-out product to offer a range of news ways for the thousands of talent on its platform to connect with consumers and brands.

Newer fan experiences include the just-launched Cameo Live product, which offers video calls for up to 10 fans at a time, Cameo Pass, the company's exclusive Web3 community, and celebrity merch from the acquisition of Represent. The growing B2B arm, Cameo for Business, offers brands of all sizes the opportunity to work with celebrities on everything from events to bespoke marketing campaigns, including those made possible by the new Snapchat x Cameo Advertiser Program.

Allison will use his experience to optimize Cameo's operations during this growth phase, motivating the company's more than 200 employees to do their best work, and freeing up Cameo CEO and co-founder, Steven Galanis, to spend more time with external stakeholders including talent, brand clients, partners and investors.

"I met Steven two years ago, and the more I got to know him and understand his vision, the more excited I became about what Cameo can be," Allison said. "Joining the company gives me the opportunity to help him realize his vision for multiple product lines, while continuing to grow a culture of high-performing employees. Transforming an industry in the way that Cameo has done so far is only scratching the surface."

"Glen has been involved in every aspect of the technology business from software engineering and program management to corporate partnership development and even managing a rapidly growing team of more than 400 people at Honey," Galanis said. "This background and particularly his skilled approach to fostering a culture that keeps employees happy and challenged, will be invaluable in helping us succeed in our next phase of growth."

Allison's appointment is effective immediately.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In just over five years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 4 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. The platform has also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/

