Byrdie Beauty Lab Returns In Person This Weekend

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Byrdie ( www.byrdie.com ) announces its fourth Byrdie Beauty Lab , an open-to-the-public day of panels, classes, treatments, experiences, and samples, presented in person by the beauty and style publication for the first time in three years.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 AM to 5 PM, at Chelsea Industrial, 535-549 W 28th Street, New York, NY. General admission entrance is 547 W. 28th Street. Admission is free.

Byrdie Beauty Lab brings to life the brand's mission – to celebrate individuality and empower our readers to find confidence, community, and joy through beauty and style.

The Byrdie Beauty Lab 2022 includes both mainstage presentations and one-on-one services. On the mainstage, guests can experience masterclasses with industry professionals, a panel discussion celebrating Latina women in the beauty and wellness industry, and a live discussion on the Black hair experience from Byrdie's award-winning Crowned series. Mainstage programming will also be available via livestream, here .

The day will also include experiences and services like makeup touch-ups from TooD, baby hair styling from Baby Tress, and a Sculpting Service by Skin Gym. RSVPs for the services are not required, though they are recommended to reserve guests' spots— sign up here .

"The world has changed dramatically since Byrdie last brought our community together in person. COVID didn't exist, many of us went to an office every day (wearing clothes other than sweats), and TikTok hadn't yet exploded," said Hallie Gould, Byrdie's Senior Editorial Director. "I'm so excited we're finally able to gather in person this year, to connect with our readers and have genuine fun with beauty again."

Byrdie Beauty Lab sponsors include Ulta Beauty, L'Occitane, and Strivectin. For the full event lineup, and to sign up for the on-site experiences, please visit the event site here .

About Byrdie

Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best and reaches nearly seven million people each month (Comscore, July 2022). Byrdie is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.byrdie.com

View original content:

SOURCE Byrdie