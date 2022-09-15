ANGUS PUBLISHES FIRST SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The 2021 Sustainability Report is aligned with the GRI Standards and highlights the Company's commitment to addressing the social, resource and environmental challenges facing our world today

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced the release of its first annual sustainability report developed in accordance with the increasingly adopted Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The Company's 2021 Sustainability Report highlights significant events, initiatives and progress made by the Company in 2021, including detailed performance metrics in six key areas:

Ethics, Compliance and Governance

Stakeholder Engagement

People, Inclusion and Diversity

Environmental, Health and Safety

Natural Resource Management

Product Stewardship

"For many years, we have embraced the core principles of sustainability through our commitment to operating at the highest levels in environmental, health and safety and corporate social responsibility," said Dr. Pamela Spencer, Senior Vice President, Regulatory, Quality, Product Stewardship and Sustainability. "Today, we have formalized our vision for ANGUS, which serves as the robust foundation for the strategic goals and initiatives that will drive continuous improvement in all aspects of our future sustainability performance."

In 2021, ANGUS established a four-pillar blueprint that uses select United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the underlying principles guiding the Company's focus on innovative solutions supporting the health and well-being of people and the planet:

Environmental Stewardship: Improve operations' environmental footprint through greenhouse gas (GHG), waste and water management reductions while maintaining zero injuries and process safety incidents.

Sustainable Innovation: Advancing innovative solutions, grounded in science, that bring value to our customers and improve the world in which we live.

Culture of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Building a culture where every employee feels accepted, valued and able to contribute to their fullest potential.

Socially Responsible Community Partner: Driving positive change through our local community engagement and support.

"Sustainability is fundamental to the continuous evolution of ANGUS, our customers and the global markets we serve," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our goals are ambitious: maintaining our best-in-class safety performance, dramatically improving our overall environmental footprint, and further expanding our portfolio to directly address our customer's sustainability goals and needs. With this inaugural report, we are making a strong commitment to transparency and accountability around the Company's overall sustainability performance in addressing the social, resource and environmental challenges facing our world today."

ABOUT ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

