Veoneer Hosts Executive Briefing Panel at Detroit AutoShow's AutoMobili-D

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer is hosting an Executive Briefing panel at the Detroit Auto Show's AutoMobili-D on Thursday, September 15 from 12:20 – 12:50pm EST.

The panel, titled "ADAS for Everyone – The Industry Responsibility to Make it Happen", will address how working towards a common goal requires the use of collective knowledge across the industry in order to rapidly improve technology and advance mobility. As vehicles and supporting infrastructure advance at lightning speed, a great deal of pressure is placed on all contributors within the automotive market to develop and adapt to the demand. OEMs and suppliers have a great responsibility to push the boundaries of technology and provide features that save lives and improve vehicle comfort, all while facing the challenge of doing it safely and predictably.

The panel, moderated by Tim Stevens (World Car Awards / previously CNET / AOL / Engadget), will include:

Steven Jenkins , CTO and EVP Active Safety Integration, Veoneer

Anshuman Saxena , Senior Director and Head of ADAS/AD Products, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

CJ King, VP of Platform Engineering, HERE Technologies

AutoMobili-D is centrally located in Halls B and C on the main show floor at Huntington Place (1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226).

Veoneer is an automotive technology company. As a world leader in active safety and restraint control systems, Veoneer is focused on delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a Tier-1 hardware supplier and system integrator with products being part of more than 125 scheduled vehicle launches for 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 6,100 employees in 11 countries. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development.

