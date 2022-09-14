NetBase Quid Appoints Lei Li to Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President

Veteran of NetBase Quid, Lei Li will focus on enhancing global technological innovation and growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid® , a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, today announced that Lei Li has been promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President.

"Lei Li's contributions over the past decade plus have positioned NetBase Quid among the most competitive SaaS companies in an ecosystem where technological advancements are critical to business success," said Bob Goodson, President of NetBase Quid. "Lei's contributions as an engineer and later an engineering leader, including contributions to the platform team, architecture, and the merger of NetBase and Quid, have been paramount to our business goals. Lei is an exemplary professional who consistently reflects our culture and values and has developed a strong, positive influence across our global business."

As CTO and EVP, Lei will be responsible for leading and managing the engineering, quality assurance (QA), DevOps, AI, data science and linguistics team, and IT, globally. Lei will guide NetBase Quid to strategically align all technology advancements and plans, including resource allocation and financial performance to enable the company's growth and market expansion.

"I joined NetBase Quid as a software engineer 14 years ago, and am grateful for the opportunities and challenges offered to me along the way, allowing me to grow within the company," said Lei Li. "NetBase Quid has grown tremendously over the years to become a category leader, and I'm thrilled to be continuing to advance those efforts and guide the business in this new role."

Prior to his role with NetBase Quid, Lei was a Visiting Postdoctoral Researcher at Microsoft Research Asia and a Research Engineer at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories. Lei earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar, and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from The University of Manchester. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Science and Technology of China.

In the past year, NetBase Quid was selected to join the Twitter Official Partner Program, was the first vendor to receive Reddit Data Program certification and was named a Leader in the most recent Forrester New Wave: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms. Most recently, NetBase Quid announced a multitude of platform enhancements including expanded TikTok Certified Topics, expanded forum content and global language coverage, among other key updates.

