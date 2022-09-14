Move Over Seattle: Zulily Finds Out It's "Sleepless in Los Angeles" for New Moms

Online retailer Zulily announces top 10 sleepless cities as bi-annual Welcome Baby shopping event kicks off

SEATTLE , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zulily today launches the 24th edition of its bi-annual Welcome Baby Event, now featuring the largest curated collection with more than 6,500 styles up to 60% off where expecting and new moms can discover products and brands she needs and wants for herself, her baby and her home. Now, more than ever, millions of moms overall feel more overwhelmed by financial burdens compared to a year ago, with inflation impacting 92% of household budgets. While 43% of moms feel prepared to protect their family budget1, 54% are now planning more because of inflation and rising prices. To help expectant and new moms plan and solve for #inflationhacks, for two weeks, from September 14-29, Zulily will feature products from layette sets and playwear to car seats, strollers and more to make moms' lives easier and maximize savings, so she can stay focused on celebrating the little and big moments that come with a new family addition.

(PRNewsfoto/Zulily) (PRNewswire)

"Household budgets are feeling the squeeze as 72% of moms report that spending habits for essentials have been most impacted1 and welcoming a new baby into a home requires a lot of essentials, as well as extra purchases along the way. The ever-changing nature of new moms and babies means that shopping for needs is more frequent, so Zulily is supersizing its product offering to help lighten the load for the four million new moms every year," said Erica Williams, Zulily's Kids Merchandise Manager. "We know that what keeps mom up at night in addition to feeding is worrying, caring for their children, and planning for the future, which is why this Welcome Baby, we're excited to debut new events like mom-somnia to help create sleepful nights, in addition to products every mom wants and needs, all at great values."

Mom-somnia is something only moms experience and is defined as the sleeplessness and middle-of-the-night wakeups that a mom, especially a new mom, experiences due to carrying the weight of the world and her family on her shoulders. To combat those sleepless nights with a newborn in the house, Zulily's mom-somnia collection features products that will lull both mom and baby to a good night's rest. From satin pillowcases to calming body washes and comfortable sleeping sets, moms can catch some ZZZ's.

With more than half of moms (55%) reportedly staying up at night worrying about the world, planning for the future or caring for their children,2 Zulily has discovered the top 10 cities where moms are sharing their struggles with sleeplessness on social media3 and surprising 100 moms, including moms from Harvest Home, which aims to transform the lives of homeless pregnant woman and their children, with a good night sleep makeover. To combat mom-somnia, Zulily will provide care packages that feature swaddling blankets, bath salts, white noise machines, comfy pajamas, and more.

Move over Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks because Seattle is sleepless no more: these 10 cities stay awake:

Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC Chicago, IL Atlanta, GA Houston, TX Philadelphia, PA Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Hoboken, NJ Dallas, TX

Other curated shoppable collections that are part of this month's Welcome Baby Event include an exciting new exclusive capsule collection that was co-designed by fashion influencers and new moms, Jessica Nickson and Noelle Downing , in collaboration with the fan favorite Little Millie brand. The collection includes over 170 styles across 20 trends from $8.99-$46.99 for baby and mom. In addition, while the birth of twins are special and rare, representing a little more than 3% of all births, it means moms need to double the budgeting for all essentials and needs. Aimed at delighting wallets and moms of twins everywhere, Zulily will feature Double the Fun with products from Baby Trend Expedition Double Joggers to cozy twinning sleepwear sets by Night Life and Elowel, all at prices moms can brag about. Lastly, Buzzy Buys for Baby is giving moms something to talk about with buzzworthy products for babies everywhere, including Baby Aspen's Big Dreamzzz Baby Firefighter Set or Silly Munk's Green Racoon Personalized Teething Clip.

Beginning September 14 to September 29, new and expecting moms will discover exclusive daily deals, virtual brand experiences and everyday deals on new styles from brands they love, including Burt's Bees Baby, Carter's, Chicco, Diono, Gerber, Kickee Pants, Little Me, Mud Pie, Tea Collection, Wonderfold Wagon, and more – all specially curated around on-trend themes to make moms' shopping experience easy and fun, now with free shipping on all orders of $89 and above. Customers can shop the Welcome Baby Event today at Zulily.com and on the mobile app, and find more information by visiting Zulily's The Find.

1Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in July 2022 of over 1,000 U.S. based moms between the ages of 25-44 with kids 18 and under.

2Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in March 2022 of over 500 U.S. based moms between the ages of 25-44 that are expecting or have a baby under 12 months old.

3Source: Top 10 Sleepless Cities determined by social listening on Sprout Social across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok over a course of 180 days from the date of December 31st, 2021 – June 28th, 2022. Sprout Social used a collection of relevant key words to identify over 5,629 moms.

About Zulily®

Zulily is an online superstore committed to delivering a fun shopping experience for moms everywhere, without breaking the bank. Through exclusive daily deals, brand names and on-trend styles, and everyday value on a wide selection of daily essentials across clothing, footwear, homewares and more, Zulily helps moms discover great deals, create special moments for the family and find the perfect unique items, guilt-free. At Zulily, shopping is a little different, a little better and a lot more fun.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a different kind of shopping experience for moms – one that's built on fun, discovery and whimsy. For more information visit, www.zulily.com or The Find by Zulily, or follow @Zulily on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter. For vendors interested in selling on Zulily, visit www.sell.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zulily