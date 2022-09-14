Behr Paint Company Announces 2023 Color of the Year "Blank Canvas," A Transformative Hue to Clear the Way for Endless Design Possibilities and an Opportunity for Self-Care

Behr Paint Company Announces 2023 Color of the Year "Blank Canvas," A Transformative Hue to Clear the Way for Endless Design Possibilities and an Opportunity for Self-Care

New Study Conducted by Behr Paint Shows Three-Quarters of Homeowners Believe That the Color White Promotes Relaxation and Creates A Sense of Calm

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company , announces its 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas (DC-003), a hopeful and welcoming warm white that offers limitless design and décor possibilities. Meant to inspire feelings of tranquility and renewal, Blank Canvas is the answer to an increased consumer desire to be present, find peace of mind and embrace the future. This rich and transformative color makes a lasting design statement, while lending a unique versatility that clears the air and serves as a timeless foundation for an array of décor styles in any space.

Behr Paint Company Announces 2023 Color of the Year “Blank Canvas” (PRNewswire)

"As we look to 2023, we understand that comfort will still be a driving force behind design decisions and style statements," says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. "Blank Canvas effortlessly offers a clean and inviting blank slate that allows individuality and creativity to flow freely. This white easily harmonizes with a wide range of hues, including neutrals, earth tones and pastels for a charming and cozy appeal. Blank Canvas also pairs beautifully with black for a dramatic impact, and with bright accents like green or cobalt blue to instantly lift your mood."

New research conducted by Behr Paint[1] shows that nearly all U.S. homeowners want their home to be a space where they can completely unwind (92%) and believe that it's important their home feels like an escape from everyday stress (90%). The selection of Blank Canvas as the 2023 Color of the Year directly answers the call, as data from the study reveals:

A large majority of homeowners agree that the color white makes them feel positive (77%) and even lowers their stress levels (71%).

Three-quarters of homeowners also agree that the color white promotes relaxation (75%), creates a sense of calm (74%) and renewal (74%), and makes them feel focused (75%).

63% of homeowners agree that the color white is mood-boosting.

"White paint colors are our top-sellers at BEHR. With so many options to choose from, we wanted to spotlight the one that we believe is most versatile, and truly the perfect shade of white for any project," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "In addition to inspiring renewal, positivity and a sense of calm, Blank Canvas always makes a design-forward statement, whether you're a homeowner working on a DIY living space, or a professional painter seeking your go-to white to use on countless projects for years to come."

Blank Canvas can be leveraged by DIYers, designers and professionals to tackle any project – from a bedroom refresh to a complete kitchen remodel. Its transformative power can be showcased on its own to create monochromatic looks or can be paired with pops of color to personalize your space. As a go-to hue that designers can build upon, the warm white creates a serene setting for healthcare and hospitality environments, while being versatile enough to be used in shared spaces. Blank Canvas' strength in evoking calming and relaxing feelings can also be leveraged by designers looking to create neurodiversity-friendly residential and commercial spaces, as well as workplaces.

From America's most trusted paint brand[2], the 2023 Color of the Year is featured in the expertly curated all-new BEHR Designer Collection palette of 30 best-selling neutral colors. Created to help DIYers, designers and professionals choose color with confidence, the timeless and elegant collection streamlines the paint selection process, turning ordinary home improvement projects into designer-quality makeovers.

To celebrate the 2023 Color of the Year, Behr Paint is hosting a giveaway with a grand prize of $10,000 and a consultation with a designer to create a soothing at-home self-care space. Consumers can enter the Blank Canvas Sweepstakes by visiting https://www.behrblankcanvas.com to create a calming design. Five first prize winners will each receive a $500 Home Depot gift card and a replica of their artwork. Terms and conditions apply. For official rules, visit: https://www.behrblankcanvas.com .

Blank Canvas and the BEHR® Designer Collection are available now, in top-rated BEHR DYNASTY®, BEHR® MARQUEE®, BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® paint formulas, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about Blank Canvas and find project inspiration using the Designer Collection palette, visit behr.com/2023coty .

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

*No purchase necessary. Purchase will not increase the odds of winning. Sweepstakes is open to U.S. and Canada residents age 18 or older only and ends at 11:59 P.M. PST on October 26, 2022. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for details: https://www.behrblankcanvas.com .

[1] Methodology: In partnership with a trusted third-party vendor, Behr Paint conducted a 10-minute, online survey, among n=1,019 US homeowners, balanced in terms of age, gender, race/ethnicity, HHI, education level, marital status, region, etc. The survey was completed between August 22 - August 28, 2022. The margin of error for the total sample at the 95% confidence level is +/- 3 percentage points.

[2] Ranked most trusted brand based on the 2022 Lifestory Research study

CONTACT: behrdiy@mbooth.com

Blank Canvas (DC-003) (PRNewswire)

Behr Paint Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Behr Paint Company