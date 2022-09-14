100 Additional D.C. Small Businesses Owned by Women and People of Color to Receive $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Investment Fund, Totaling $1 Million

Announcement to Bring Total Comcast RISE Grants Awarded in D.C. to $2 Million Since 2021

Comcast RISE to Support 13,000 Small Businesses Owned by Women and People of Color, Including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American Owners, Among Others, by End of 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it will award an additional $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others, in Washington, D.C., bringing the total to $2 million to date as the company previously awarded $1 million in November 2021. These recipients are part of the more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide – and more than 230 in The District alone – who have been selected as Comcast RISE awardees since November of 2020. Beginning October 3 through October 16, eligible D.C.-based small businesses can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

Comcast RISE (PRNewsfoto/Comcast) (PRNewswire)

Washington, D.C. was one of five cities, also including Chicago, Miami, Oakland and Seattle, that was selected in the latest round to award a $10,000 grant to 100 local businesses from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund , for a total of $5 million across 500 businesses, bringing the amount awarded nationwide to $21 million to date.

"These are the types of investments that are going to bring generational change to our city. Local businesses are the backbone of our economy and these grants can make a big difference for a small business," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We are excited that for the second year in a row, Comcast is investing in local talent through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund and helping us give more Washingtonians a fair shot."

Added Monica Kang, a former Comcast RISE Investment Fund recipient and CEO of InnovatorsBox, a Washington D.C.-based creative leadership consultancy, "As the pandemic persisted, the support from Comcast RISE was crucial in helping my business make it through an incredibly tough stretch. I'm so thankful for all the support Comcast RISE provides to the community and I'm excited a new round of grants are available as D.C. small businesses continue to recover. I know there are other business owners like me who would thrive with this support, and I encourage all eligible businesses to apply."

In addition to InnovatorsBox, previous Comcast RISE recipients in Washington, D.C. include:

"Entering our second round of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund in D.C., we have seen firsthand how impactful these funds can be for small businesses owned by women and people of color in the city," said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are proud to strengthen our commitment to the Washington D.C. small business community and ensure underrepresented entrepreneurs have access to the funding and digital tools they need to thrive."

Comcast RISE also invests in ongoing mentorship and resources to help businesses succeed over the long-term. The program has partnered with Ureeka , an online platform for entrepreneurs, to provide grant recipients with business coaching to help build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability. All Comcast RISE recipients will also have a specialized online networking community within Ureeka with access to educational resources, sources of capital, and vetted experts such as U.S. Black Chambers, National Asian Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Walker's Legacy and Operation Hope.

"Ureeka is proud to partner with Comcast RISE to grow small businesses nationwide with coaching and digital services," said, Melissa Bradley, Co-Founder, Ureeka. "We know there are stark disparities in access to capital and resources for entrepreneurs of color and women entrepreneurs. The additional coaching and digital resources that these businesses receive, in addition to potential monetary funding, will help these businesses gain valuable skills and opportunities that will help them move from survive to thrive."

Comcast RISE was formed in late 2020 to give small businesses owned by people of color, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, the grants needed to not just survive, but thrive. The more than 9,500 recipients are from 704 cities across 37 states. In November 2021, Comcast RISE announced a major expansion to all women-owned businesses nationwide.

Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services

In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for "Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment," provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women nationwide to apply for grants for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.

Marketing Services Grant : The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including:

Technology Makeover Grants : The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Monetary Grants: In round one, which was announced in April of 2021, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses owned by people of color in five cities: Philadelphia / Chester , Houston , Atlanta , Chicago , and Detroit . In round two, which was announced in September of 2021, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided $6 million in grants to 600 small businesses in six cities: Miami , Houston , Oakland , Seattle , the Twin Cities , and Washington, D.C. In round three, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided an additional $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses owned by people of color and women in five cities: Atlanta , Detroit , Pittsburgh , Philadelphia , and the Twin Cities . As noted above, in round four, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund will provide $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses in Chicago , Miami , Oakland , Seattle , and Washington, D.C. : In round one, which wasin April of 2021, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided $5 million in grants to 500 small businesses owned by people of color in five cities:, and. In round two, which wasin September of 2021, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided $6 million in grants to 600 small businesses in six cities:, andIn round three, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund provided an additionalin grants to 500 small businesses owned by people of color and women in five cities:, and. As noted above, in round four, the Comcast RISE Investment Fund will providein grants to 500 small businesses in, and

Through Comcast RISE, the company will support 13,000 small businesses, owned by people of color and women, with monetary grants; a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv; or computer equipment, Internet, voice or cybersecurity from Comcast Business by the end of 2022.

All eligible applicants will receive a monthly Comcast RISE newsletter with educational content, and all small business owners can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say "Comcast RISE" into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com .

