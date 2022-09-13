Parkinson's Foundation Announces Fall Moving Day Walks

Nation's largest Parkinson's community gathers to raise funds for research, care and resources

MIAMI and NEW YORK , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Parkinson's Foundation announced the Fall 2022 event lineup for Moving Day, a Walk for Parkinson's. Moving Day is the Foundation's signature fundraising event and a movement for more awareness, funding and a better understanding of Parkinson's disease (PD). This season puts forth an exciting roster of in-person and virtual gatherings, which will take place in 19 cities across the country.

Moving Day, A Walk for Parkinson's (PRNewswire)

Parkinson's affects an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's. Moving Day is an inspiring fundraising event that honors loved ones with PD, celebrates movement and raises funds to advance quality care and cutting-edge research. Leading up to each event, participants and teams fundraise to support the Foundation's mission to make life better for people living with PD.

"We are excited to welcome back participants and are grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by Parkinson's disease," said Kayln Henkel, senior vice president and chief development officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "Whether taking part with a team or joining as an individual, everyone has the chance to move with thousands of supporters with the common goal of making strikes toward a cure and raising funds that give more individuals access to the resources and support they need now."

New to this season is the National Moving Day Team Program, providing a way for companies to show their commitment to their communities and raise awareness for PD. Organizations participating in the program benefit from enhancing company culture through engagement with employees and partners, increasing reach by connecting with thousands of other supporters, and making a direct impact in several markets across the country.

In addition to local events, the Foundation is hosting Moving Day @ Home — a virtual walk experience that allows supporters to participate in Moving Day from anywhere in the country. The event welcomes walkers of all ages, speeds, and abilities, especially those without a nearby event.

Since 2011, Moving Day has gathered more than 161,600 participants and raised more than $35 million to improve care and advance PD research toward a cure. Funds raised through Moving Day support the Foundation's national mission by delivering quality care to more than 196,700 people living with PD, funding cutting-edge research to advance toward a cure, and providing free resources and local services for people living with PD and their families.

For more information on how to participate in a Moving Day event near you, visit MovingDayWalk.org or call the Parkinson's Foundation free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636) for assistance in English or Spanish.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

