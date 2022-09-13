Nuspire Launches Enhanced Partner Program to Expand Availability of Managed Cybersecurity Services

Channel veterans Heather Bell and Nancy Warehime to helm the program, which includes MDR and EDR in its services lineup

COMMERCE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced the launch of the Nuspire Partner Program, aimed at empowering channel and technology partners to sell a full suite of managed cybersecurity services.

Nuspire's lineup of solutions features managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed gateway and vulnerability management services, consulting services, proactive response and prevention technology, and a 24/7/365 security operations center (SOC). The program is designed to meet partners where they are, whether they want to introduce cybersecurity services to their clients or expand their existing services portfolio.

"At Nuspire, we go beyond the traditional MSSP model to develop innovative ways to help our clients optimize their entire security program. Our enhanced partner program is a vital way for us expand this model and our vertical market reach, as well as provide more comprehensive support to our clients," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "Built with myNuspire as the foundation, our partner program will offer unprecedented visibility and the power to use real-time, actionable data to inform security program improvements – all via a single pane of glass."

The program is led by channel veterans Heather Bell, Vice President of Channel Sales, and Nancy Warehime, Director of Partner Programs. Prior to Nuspire, Bell oversaw channel sales for a number of cutting-edge cybersecurity companies, including Above Security. Warehime most recently managed strategic alliances and indirect channel program initiatives for Level 3, CenturyLink and Lumen.

"With recent data revealing a significant increase in security threats this year, it's more important than ever for partners to offer much-needed cybersecurity services," said Bell. "Built on 20+ years of cybersecurity expertise, Nuspire's partner program empowers partners with industry-leading security solutions, knowledge and support. Partners can expand their services offerings and grow stable, recurring revenue while addressing key client challenges."

The Nuspire Partner Program will offer four types of partnerships:

Channel partners – partners that collaborate with Nuspire to offer their clients combined technologies and solutions

Referral partners – partners that refer their clients to Nuspire for security services and expertise

Technology partners – industry-leading cybersecurity technology companies with whom Nuspire strategically partners with to offer best-in-breed solutions

Service partners – partners with whom Nuspire collaborates to offer complementary services our clients may need

Each partner will receive personalized partner onboarding and portal access, sales training and marketing tools, as well as ongoing dedicated pre- and post-sales support.

"Nuspire's partner program makes it simple to sell security through a frictionless, white glove experience," said Warehime. "Our partners are trusted consultants with access to best-in-breed technologies, invaluable visibility and actionable insights – resulting in a tailored and unique experience for both them and their clients."

Nuspire will be at Channel Futures' MSP Summit Sept. 13-16, booth #408, where attendees can learn more about the partner program directly from the partner team. You can also visit www.nuspire.com/about-us/partners for more information.

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsized to large enterprises that span across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow us at on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

